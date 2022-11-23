Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Buffalo Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 16 road games over the last 2 seasons, Kent State is 6-10-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 64.1 points per game which has been on average 1.7 points under the line for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Buffalo is 7-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 63.3 points per game which has been on average 5.9 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Kent State and Buffalo average 63.7 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 10.7 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 16 road games over the last 2 seasons, Kent State is 5-11-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -13.1 points per game which has been on average 2.8 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Buffalo is 5-7-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 8.8 points per game which has been on average 1 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Kent State and Buffalo average 11.0 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 7 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.