Kentucky vs. Louisville Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Kentucky (42.9%) vs. Louisville (57.1%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Kentucky +2.5 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

In a heated rivalry game, the Kentucky Wildcats (8-3) head to Cardinal Stadium to take on the Louisville Cardinals (6-5). Who will win this year’s battle for the Governor’s Cup?

Kentucky has looked like two different teams in 2021. The Wildcats appeared to be headed for big things in the first half of the season following a 6-0 start. However, they’ve crashed since then, going 2-3 in their past five games, with the only wins coming against two terrible teams in Vanderbilt and New Mexico State. The strength of schedule was always a knock on this team, and that’s borne out when they’ve faced tougher foes.

Louisville also enters off two wins against subpar competition (Duke, Syracuse). The offense has been dangerous all year and is averaging 459.6 yards per game on 6.8 yards per play. They appear to have found another gear lately, scoring 41 against Syracuse before averaging 11.1 yards per play against Duke. We know it’s Duke, but still — averaging a first down every snap is pretty impressive.

We like there to be points in this contest. Neither team should be playing too uptight in this contest, having already secured bowl eligibility. Both offenses are averaging over 30 points per game, and both defenses have been burnt at times this season. To boot, five of the past six meetings between these two schools have gone over the total.

While the quarterback play from Will Levis has been underwhelming for the Wildcats, he has a pair of quality receivers to throw to in Wan’Dale Robinson and Josh Ali. Louisville has shown weaknesses in the secondary that Syracuse and Duke were not able to exploit. The Wildcats have the firepower to make the cracks show through.

Pick: Over 57.5