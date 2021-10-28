Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Kentucky (50.8%) vs. Mississippi State (49.2%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Mississippi St. +1.5 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) head to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3) in an SEC showdown on Saturday, October 30.

Kentucky has been covering all season long for bettors, sitting at 6-1 ATS. Effectiveness along both lines of scrimmage has been the hallmark under coach Mark Stoops, and it seems to be paying off. Their only loss was to the juggernaut Georgia Bulldogs, and there shouldn’t be a “Georgia hangover” effect in this one, with the Wildcats having a bye week to rest up.

Mississippi State has been a bit up-and-down in 2021 and doesn’t seem to have a clear direction. Close losses to Memphis and LSU are excusable if not encouraging, while a blowout loss to Alabama is nothing to look at.

The total is understandably low in this one, with both teams able to nullify the other’s strength offensively. Kentucky wants to run the ball offensively behind a solid rushing attack (190.9 yards per game) led by Christopher Rodriguez Jr. (774 yards, 10 touchdowns). Mississippi State has defended the rush exceptionally well, allowing only 93 rushing yards per game on 3.4 yards per carry.

The Bulldogs’ entire scheme offensively under Mike Leach is to air it out (57.6 attempts per game). Kentucky has been okay defending the pass (201.7 yards per game while mostly playing with the lead). Kentucky has had an extra week to prepare a defensive game plan for this Air Raid attack — a huge advantage when facing a Mick Leach-coached team. Last year, Mark Stoops and this coaching staff shut down the Air Raid in a 24-2 rout of the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State’s rushing defense could be the difference-maker in this game. Forcing Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to make plays through the air would be paramount to a Bulldogs’ home win. The model leans with the Bulldogs, and so do we.