Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon State Betting Preview and Insights
Zachary Cook
Bowl season has arrived in college football, and there’s a nice matchup set for Saturday, with the Florida Gators taking on the Oregon State Beavers. These teams will face off in the Las Vegas Bowl, which has been around since 1992. Before switching venues in 2021 to Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Bowl took place at Sam Boyd Stadium, which saw the bowl move locations after the Oakland Raiders moved to Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Bowl Game Information
Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022 Game Time: 2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium How To Watch: ESPN Record: Florida (6-6), Oregon State (9-3)
Spread: Oregon State -10.5 (-104) | Moneyline: Oregon State (-375), Florida (+290) | Total: 52.5
In 2021, the Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 20-13. Before that matchup, each of the last nine games has seen 44 or more points scored. Just two of those matchups landed below 50, signifying that the total for this matchup of 52.5 makes sense in this environment. A lot is riding on this bowl game between a pair of Power Five schools, which should draw a lot of intrigue to this matchup.
Oregon State dropped last season’s LA Bowl against Utah State, while Florida also fell to UFC in the Gasparilla Bowl. Both programs will be looking to bounce back, but don’t necessarily expect a close matchup. The Beavers are listed as double-digit favorites, and if the history of this bowl game is any indication, we could be in for another lopsided affair. Ten of the last 13 Las Vegas Bowls have been decided by double figures, so laying the points with the Beavers could be the direction bettors land on here.
Rushing the football will be a significant factor in this matchup and will likely determine the overall outcome. The Beavers rely heavily on their ground game, while the Gators have been known to get gashed in that aspect, so expect Oregon State to exploit that area.
Florida Gators Insights:
Florida WRs have averaged 24.0 yards per reception (192 yards/8 catches) with 4-6 yards to gothis season – best among Power Five Teams; Average: 12.3
Florida Skill Players have averaged 19.4 yards per reception (271 yards/14 catches) with 4-6 yards to gothis season – best among Power Five Teams; Average: 11.3
Florida QBs have averaged 72.9 rushing yards per game (1,750/24) since last season – second best among FBS Teams; Average: 24.2
Florida WRs have averaged 16.3 yards per reception (1,903 yards/117 catches) this season – third best among Power Five Teams; Average: 13.2
Florida has allowed a Completion Pct of just 56% (159 completions/284 attempts) on 1st downsince last season – second best among Power Five Teams; Average: 63%
Oregon State Beavers Insights:
Luke Musgrave (ORS) has averaged 16.6 yards per reception (133 yards/8 catches) in the 4th quartersince last season – second best among FBS Tight Ends; Average: 10.7
Oregon State WRs have averaged 21.6 yards per reception (108 yards/5 catches) on 3rd and shortsince last season – best among Power Five Teams; Average: 10.7
Deshaun Fenwick (ORS) has rushed for ten or more yards on 20 of his 79 carries (25%) in the 2nd halfsince last season – tied for best among Power Five Running Backs; Average: 14%
Jaydon Grant (ORS) has intercepted five passessince last season – tied for seventh most among Power Five Defensive Backs
Trey Lowe (ORS) has averaged 8.2 yards from scrimmage per touch (197 yards / 24 touches) on 3rd downsince last season – tied for eighth best among Power Five Running Backs; Average: 5.7
