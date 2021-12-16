SG Betting Model Win Probability: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The LendingTree Bowl between the Liberty Flames (7-5) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5) goes down Saturday, December 18.

The 2021 season hasn’t quite been the same as 2020 for Liberty. A year ago, the Flames went 10-1, capped by an overtime win over previously undefeated Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl. Fast forward to this season, and they’re 7-5 coming into the bowl game after three straight losses. The offense has sputtered under much-hyped quarterback Malik Willis, scoring 16 points or less in each of the season’s final three games.

Willis’s status will be a crucial factor in this matchup. He’s one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the entire country, accounting for 6,640 total yards and 69 touchdowns in his two seasons with Liberty. It’s unclear if he’ll play in this game with the NFL Draft looming in the future.

Especially if Willis plays, the Flames are the rightful favorite in this matchup. They’ve won each of the two bowl games they’ve played in (each occurring in the past two seasons), and head coach Hugh Freeze has a record of 5-2 in bowl games in his career.

Eastern Michigan hails from the MAC at 7-5. The defense allows a ghastly 6.1 yards per play and could struggle to contain the Flames. The offense relies heavily on the passing game led by Cincinnati transfer quarterback Ben Bryant (2,921 yards, 14 TDs) and receiver Hassan Beydoun (86 receptions, 932 yards). The Flames have one of the top pass defenses outside the Power 5, allowing only 174.2 yards per game.

This will be a tough matchup for Eastern Michigan on both sides of the football. The Eagles run their offense through the passing game, and the Flames have only given up over 230 passing yards once this season — to Matt Corral and the Ole Miss Rebels.

We fancy Liberty in this spot, but Willis’s status is a must-monitor.