Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Preview and Insights

Two teams looking to end their year with a record above .500 are set to collide in the Liberty Bowl, with the Kansas Jayhawks battling the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Liberty Bowl has been played annually since 1959, with last year’s edition seeing Texas Tech lay a beat down on Mississippi State.

Liberty Bowl Game Information

Date: Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Kansas (6-6, Arkansas (6-6)

Spread: Arkansas (-3) | Moneyline: Arkansas (-146), Kansas (+122) | Total: 68.5

Close games have been the storyline in this bowl over the previous five years, which have seen four of the last five games decided by five points or fewer. That checks out with the current line, with the Razorbacks listed as three-point favorites. In the Razorbacks’ final five games, they came out on top in three, while the Jayhawks lost four of their last five games. High-scoring games were a constant theme for the Jayhawks. While high-scoring affairs were not as frequent for the Razorbacks, they also saw their fair share of points scored to end the year.

The Razorbacks are familiar with this bowl as they will make their sixth appearance in the Liberty Bowl. Sam Pittman has done an excellent job of helping the Razorbacks program flip the script, steering it in a much more positive direction. Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson could be the difference in what should be a significant edge for Arkansas. This bowl game has been a long time coming for the Jayhawks, who will be making their first appearance in a bowl game since 2008-09. There’s been clear progress with the program, which won more than five games for the first time since 2009. Ultimately, Jefferson and the Razorbacks will be too much to handle for the Jayhawks, so there’s value in laying the points.

Regarding the total, 68.5 is a lot of points. Historically, just one of the last Liberty Bowls would have exceeded that number. There are explosive weapons capable of creating a shootout, but look for the overall score to end up short of the near 70-point total.

Arkansas Razorbacks Insights:

Arkansas TEs have four receptions for 20 or more yards in close and late situations since last season – tied for fourth most among FBS Teams

– Matt Landers (ARK) has gained 20+ yards on 25 of his 63 receptions (40%) since last season – second best among FBS Skill Players ; Average: 17%

on 25 of his 63 receptions (40%) – ; KJ Jefferson (ARK) has a passer rating of 183.4 in the 4th quarter (44.0 Pass Attempts) this season – second best among Power Five Quarterbacks ; Average: 128.3

(44.0 Pass Attempts) – ; Jadon Haselwood (ARK) has 14 receptions in the red zone since last season – tied for fifth most among Power Five Receivers

– Matt Landers (ARK) has averaged 17.7 yards per reception (761 yards/43 catches) this season – 12th best among FBS Skill Players ; Average: 12.0

Kansas Jayhawks Insights: