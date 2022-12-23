Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Preview and Insights

Close games have been the storyline in this bowl over the previous five years, which have seen four of the last five games decided by five points or fewer. That checks out with the current line, with the Razorbacks listed as three-point favorites. In the Razorbacks’ final five games, they came out on top in three, while the Jayhawks lost four of their last five games. High-scoring games were a constant theme for the Jayhawks. While high-scoring affairs were not as frequent for the Razorbacks, they also saw their fair share of points scored to end the year.
The Razorbacks are familiar with this bowl as they will make their sixth appearance in the Liberty Bowl. Sam Pittman has done an excellent job of helping the Razorbacks program flip the script, steering it in a much more positive direction. Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson could be the difference in what should be a significant edge for Arkansas. This bowl game has been a long time coming for the Jayhawks, who will be making their first appearance in a bowl game since 2008-09. There’s been clear progress with the program, which won more than five games for the first time since 2009. Ultimately, Jefferson and the Razorbacks will be too much to handle for the Jayhawks, so there’s value in laying the points.
Regarding the total, 68.5 is a lot of points. Historically, just one of the last Liberty Bowls would have exceeded that number. There are explosive weapons capable of creating a shootout, but look for the overall score to end up short of the near 70-point total.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.