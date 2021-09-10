Liberty vs. Troy Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News and Notes

In arguably the top Group of 5 matchup of Week 2, the Liberty Flames will go on the road to face the Troy Trojans on Saturday night.

This is a matchup between two “bet-on” teams, so finding a side may prove difficult. The Flames return 20 starters to a team that finished 10-1 a season ago. They’ve won 13 of their past 14 games and are surging under Hugh Freeze, who would be coaching at a major program right if it wasn’t for off-the-field concerns. Troy, meanwhile, return 21 starters and appear to be a more well-rounded football team after improving their scoring defense from 34.8 PPG in 2019 to 25.7 PPG in 2020.

The Flames will be led by star-dual threat quarterback Malik Willis. An Auburn transfer, Willis exploded for 3,194 total yards and 34 total touchdowns in only ten games a year ago. With nearly the entire offense returning and an offensive mind like Freeze overseeing the team, they’re in for another productive season that will strike fear into opposing defenses.

The trends seem to be looking toward the Flames, who are on a red hot 9-0 ATS run against the spread. They’ve also taken care of business against the Sun Belt, going 6-1 ATS in their last seven games against the conference.

While betting against Liberty is certainly ill-advisable at this juncture, it’s also difficult to fade Troy, who returns 21 starters, has a dangerous passing attack, and is improving the defense. The Trojans threw for 290.2 yards per game a season ago but were not satisfied with the results, as they’ve turned to Missouri transfer Taylor Powell as the new starting quarterback. He threw for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns (with 1 interception) in the opener against Southern but will get a much stiffer test against this Flames defense that allowed only 319.5 total yards per game last year.

It’s Flames or pass for this bettor.