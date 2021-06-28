Lightning vs. Canadiens Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NHL Playoffs Game 1 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Lightning vs. Canadiens NHL Game 1 Info

NHL Playoffs Game 1 (Series Tied 0-0)

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11)

Date: Monday, June 28

Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Amalie Arena

Lightning vs. Canadiens Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NHL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline: Lightning -194|Canadiens +162 Spread: Lightning -1.5 (+150)|Canadiens +1.5 (-182) Total: 5.5 Over +140 | Under -172 Odds to win Stanley Cup: Lightning -260|Canadiens +220

Lightning vs. Canadiens Predictions and Picks

60 Minute Tie +310

Under 5.5 -172

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens News, Analysis, and Picks

Let’s go, baby! Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens goes Monday night. The Lightning enter the series as prohibitive favorites to hoist the cup. We broke down the Finals and which team is better positioned to triumph in the seven-game series, but where does the value lie in Game 1?

Montreal’s postseason got off to a rocky start as the Habs were outplayed across all strengths in five of their first seven games. However, since then, the Habs have adopted a cohesive mentality that has helped them cruise through the next two rounds of the playoffs.

The Habs have posted an expected-goals for percentage above 50.0% in nine of the 10 games played. Defense remains a priority for the Habs, particularly in their own end, as they have limited their opponents to 10 or fewer high-danger chances in six of their 10 games. With Carey Price in net, Montreal has been more content to allow chances from the periphery, but even those are hard to come by. The Habs’ opponents have attempted more than 29 scoring chances just once over the last 10 games. Montreal’s defensive structure has been hard to crack, and better teams than the Lightning have fallen by the wayside postseason.

Tampa’s postseason success isn’t reflected in their advanced metrics as they continue to get outplayed at five-on-five and across all strengths. The Lightning have posted an expected goals-for percentage above 50.0% across all strengths in just six of their 18 playoff games. Consequently, they enter the Stanley Cup Finals with the 10th ranked expected goals-for percentage at 48.1%.

The Lightning have had an increased reliance on Andrei Vasilevskiy to keep them in games. Vasilevskiy leads all playoff goaltenders with a 93.6% save percentage and sits second in goals-against average with a mark of 1.99. The 26-year-old goaltender continues to backstop the Lightning to victories despite the metrics continually working against them. Although he’s due for regression, it’s not likely to come in Game 1 against a Habs team that doesn’t sell out on offense.

The Canadiens hold a distinct advantage in advanced metrics, but they remain underdogs in the series and tonight’s contest. Defense has been the foundation of their postseason success, and we’re expecting more of the same in Game 1. The Lightning will be up for the challenge, and Vasilevskiy’s postseason success should continue. This one will take longer than 60 minutes to sort out but still shouldn’t make it over the total. 60-minute tie and under are the plays to make.