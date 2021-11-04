Louisiana State vs. Alabama Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Louisiana State (2.3%) vs. Alabama (97.7%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: LSU +28.5 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) looks to continue its run toward the SEC title game and potentially the playoff with a rivalry game against the LSU Tigers (4-4) on Saturday, November 6.

Things haven’t been a cakewalk in 2021 for Alabama, but its taken care of business in every game other than the Texas A&M loss. Since falling to the Aggies, the Tide have rattled off two straight wins with a 49-9 thrashing of Mississippi State and a 52-24 win over Tennessee that was a one-score game entering the fourth quarter.

Many handicappers left LSU for dead after it was announced that Ed Orgeron was parting ways with the program following the end of the season. He remains as head coach for the remainder of the year but was left with a depleted roster after several key players were lost for the season due to injury, including starting cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks. The Tigers didn’t roll over against Florida three weeks ago, pulling off the stunning 49-42 upset. Things fell back down to earth in the next game with a 31-17 loss.

The Tide have dominated this matchup, winning nine of the past ten meetings. Both teams enter off a bye week and should be refreshed. That benefits Alabama, who won’t overlook a rival given the extra week to prepare. Expect the Tide to look reinvigorated as they prepare for another title bid under head coach Nick Saban.

Quarterback Bryce Young is completing 70% of his passes for 9.2 yards per attempt en route to 2,453 yards and 26 touchdowns. Young should only look more comfortable as he becomes acclimated to this offense. Defensively, things start up front led by Will Anderson (13 TFL, 7.5 sacks), although the secondary has looked vulnerable.

It’s Alabama or pass for this bettor.