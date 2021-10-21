Louisiana State vs. Mississippi Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Louisiana State (22.5%) vs. Mississippi (77.5%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: LSU +9.5 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

In a game between two teams coming off thrilling wins, the LSU Tigers (4-3) travel to Oxford to take on the Mississippi Rebels (5-1) in an SEC showdown on Saturday, October 23.

LSU was left for dead after a disappointing start to the year and rumors swirling surrounding the future of Ed Orgeron. How did the Tigers respond? With a thrilling 49-42 upset win over Florida, running back Tyrion Davis-Price accumulated 287 yards and three scores on the ground with a whopping 36 carries. It’ll be curious to see how the team responds following Sunday’s news that Orgeron is gone following the season’s conclusion.

Ole Miss sits at 5-1, with the only loss coming to Alabama. They feature one of the top offenses in the entire country, averaging 43.7 points per game (5th). Quarterback Matt Corral leads the way with 22 total touchdowns on the season, but his status for this contest is in doubt. Coach Lane Kiffin said that he would be surprised if Corral suits up for the game, so we are operating under the assumption that he will miss this contest.

That would be a massive blow to the Rebels. Corral is on a shortlist of Heisman contenders, and this team is already down several key contributors offensively. While Ole Miss would be the pick here if we knew Corral was healthy, it’s simply too big of an unknown in the handicap. Kiffin said that he doesn’t provide specifics regarding injuries, so we may not know Corral’s status until shortly before kick.

Ole Miss is still the lean here, but it’s not an official play. LSU is down many of their key contributors as well, especially defensively following a cluster of injuries, including star cornerbacks Derek Stingley and Eli Ricks.