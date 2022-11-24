BETTING NCAA NCAAF
03:45 PM, November 24, 2022

Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Louisville Cardinals (7-4) @ Kentucky Wildcats (6-5)

Date: Nov. 26 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET | TV: SEC Network

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Louisville Cardinals  Open +4.5   -110   O 43.5   -110   +155  
 Current +2.5   -104   43.5   -110   +126  
Kentucky Wildcats  Open -4.5   -110   U 43.5   -110   -188  
 Current -2.5   -118   43.5   -110   -152  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Louisville is 5-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 55.9 points per game which has been on average 2.3 points under the line for those games.

In 17 home games over the last 2 seasons, Kentucky is 8-9-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 49.9 points per game which has been on average 1.3 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Louisville and Kentucky average 52.9 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 9.4 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Louisville is 5-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -1.2 points per game which has been on average 1.3 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 17 home games over the last 2 seasons, Kentucky is 6-10-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 11.2 points per game which has been on average 0.3 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Louisville and Kentucky average 6.2 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 3.2 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.