BETTING NCAA NCAAF
05:56 PM, November 24, 2022

LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

#6 LSU Tigers (9-2) @ Texas A&M Aggies (4-7)

Date: Nov. 26 | Time: 7:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LSU Tigers  Open +9.5   -110   O 46.5   -110   -335  
 Current -9.5   -118   46.5   -110   -365  
Texas A&M Aggies  Open -9.5   -110   U 46.5   -110   +265  
 Current +9.5   -104   46.5   -110   +285  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, LSU is 5-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 51.3 points per game which has been on average 7.6 points under the line for those games.

In 15 home games over the last 2 seasons, Texas A&M is 6-9-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 43.6 points per game which has been on average 8.3 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, LSU and Texas A&M average 47.4 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.1 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, LSU is 6-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -5.1 points per game which has been on average 1.2 points better than the spread for those games.

In 15 home games over the last 2 seasons, Texas A&M is 6-8-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 13.9 points per game which has been on average 1 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, LSU and Texas A&M average 9.5 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 19.5 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.