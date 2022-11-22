LSU vs. Alabama: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

The Alabama-LSU game is one of the most anticipated games of the SEC season for various reasons. Both programs have been in the running for national titles recently, and the SEC West usually goes to the winner of this game. Also, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has led both programs to national titles. After winning the BCS National Championship with the Tigers, he bolted for the Miami Dolphins before returning to the SEC as the Tide’s new head coach.

Alabama vs. LSU Series History

Alabama has historically dominated this series with a 55-26-5 record. It’s a matchup that goes back to 1895 and has been all Alabama outside of a few runs of LSU wins. From 2000-2011 nine of LSU’s 26 all-time wins occurred. Alabama then dominated the sport, which included LSU. The only loss by Alabama to LSU since that 9-6 Tiger win in 2011 was in 2019 when the Tigers won the national championship.

LSU’s 829 wins are 12th all-time, while Alabama sits second in that category. In the other three categories, LSU is in the top 32 but is not in the same conversation historically as Alabama, which ranks in the top seven for each.

Alabama vs. LSU All-Time Records

Category Alabama LSU All-Time Wins 951 832 All-Time Win Pct. .732 .654 Conference Titles 33 16 National Titles 18 4

In an overtime thriller, the LSU Tigers knocked off the Alabama Crimson Tide 32-31. The win put the Tigers in control of their own destiny in the SEC West and gives them some life in the race for a spot in the College Football Playoff at No. 6 and a West title. For the Crimson Tide, the loss is their second of the season, causing them to fall to No. 8 in the College Football Playoff poll. While that may not be a cause for concern with other programs, Alabama does not control its own destiny for the first time in a long time.

Both programs took a step outside of conference play before rivalry week. The Crimson Tide hosted Austin Peay and posted a 34-0 shutout. This week is the Iron Bowl, as the Crimson Tide hosts Auburn. Alabama has taken the last two games in the series and should be a heavy favorite on Saturday. While the Crimson Tide is virtually finished for the College Football Playoff, they can still win ten games and maybe get into a New Year’s Six Bowl game.

LSU took on UAB and won 41-10. The Tigers have already clinched the SEC West and have a long-shot chance at the College Football Playoff. They could move up with Tennessee’s loss. This week the Tigers travel to Texas A&M to take on the 4-7 Aggies, who are coming off a 20-3 win over UMass. A win over the Aggies would not be as impressive as it seemed in August, but it is still a win heading into the SEC Championship Game. LSU and Texas A&M have split the last four games in the series.