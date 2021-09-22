Marshall vs. Appalachian State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 09/23

Marshall vs. Appalachian State CFB Game Information

Date: 09/23/2021 Time: 7:30 PM ET

Marshall vs. Appalachian State Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

MoneyLine (Open): Marshall (+245) vs. Appalachian State (+320) MoneyLine (Current): Marshall (+225) vs. Appalachian State (-290) Spread (Open): Marshall (+5.5) vs. Appalachian State (-5.5) Spread (Current): Marshall (+7.5) vs. Appalachian State (-7.5) Game Total (Open): 51.5 Game Total (Current): 61.5

Odds to Win CFB Championship

Odds to Win CFB Championship: Marshall (+100000) Odds to Win CFB Championship: Appalachian State (+50000)

Marshall vs. Appalachian State Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Marshall 27.4% vs. Appalachian State 72.6% SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Appalachian State – 1 star SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Thursday night brings us an underrated showdown between two of the better Group of 5 teams in the nation as the Marshall Thundering Herd travel to take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

A model of consistency, App State has not had a single losing season since joining the FBS ranks in 2014. Marshall has also been a steady, winning program, as their last losing record came back in 2017. Both teams have suffered coaching turnover of late, with App State having their head coach poached by bigger-name programs in back-to-back seasons (Scott Satterfield after 2018 and Eli Drinkwitz after 2019) and Marshall parting ways with longtime coach Doc Holliday after an odd intervention by Governor Jim Justice and the school’s Board of Governors.

Which team will prove to be more reliable in this matchup?

Marshall looks to have a revitalized passing attack under new head coach Charles Huff, as they’re throwing for 419 yards per game and averaging 603 yards of total offense. This is a stark contrast to last season, when they managed only 212 yards passing and 391 total yards per game. An increase in tempo (79.7 plays per game, up from 66.8) is the primary culprit, along with strong play from sophomore quarterback Grant Wells (9.6 yards per attempt).

They get a stiff test here against an App State team that has a 33-6 record over the last three seasons. Their only loss on the season came against Miami in a narrow 25-23 loss. These two teams do have a common opponent in Eastern Carolina, whom App State defeated 33-19 in Week 1, and Marshall lost to 42-38 a week ago.

These seem like two close teams on paper. If looking at a side, Marshall plus the points would be the way to look with them catching points in a tight contest.

The total is the way to look here, though, as these teams are combining to average 77 points per game. The books haven’t quite caught on yet to Marshall’s new uptempo attack. Any team averaging nearly 80 plays per game playing in a game lined around 60 total points is an auto bet for this bettor.

The Pick: Over 61.5

