Maryland vs. Illinois Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The 2-0 Maryland Terrapins will look to continue their impressive start to the season as they travel to Champaign to take on the Illinois Illini in a Friday night Big Ten showdown.

The Terrapins appear to be headed in the right direction under coach Mike Locksley. After an up-and-down 2020 season in which they finished 2-3, they showed enough signs of progress (especially offensively) to build momentum heading into 2021. They outgained West Virginia 496 to 325 in total yardage in the opener en route to a 30-24 win and then routed FCS school Howard 62-0 last week.

Maryland features an exciting offense led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who is completing 76.2% of his passes for 606 yards and 6 touchdowns. He has a dangerous receiving duo to throw to in Dontay Demus (261 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Rakim Jarrett (189 yards, 2 touchdowns).

The Illini defense will need to show signs of improvement to slow down this explosive offense. So far on the season, they’re allowing 482 total yards per game on 6.4 yards per play — grotesque numbers highlighted by Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong throwing for 405 yards and 5 scores a week ago against them.

Offensively, they’ll hope for a boost with the return of starting quarterback Brandon Peters, who hasn’t played since leaving with an injury in the opener against Nebraska. They’ll need to show signs of a stronger rushing attack if they wish to have success in this Bret Bielema run-heavy system, having averaged only 3.9 yards per rush on the season.

It’s hard to back a team that’s being outgained 482-358 in total yardage on the season, as the Illini are thus far. They’ll need to show more signs of improvement before I back them with my money. Maryland or pass for this bettor.

The total is also worth a look, as Maryland should find success through the air against a suspect Illinois defense while the Illini run game moves the ball against a weak Maryland defense.