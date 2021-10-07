Maryland vs. Ohio State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Maryland (4-1) will travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) in a Big Ten showdown on Saturday, October 9.

It’s the tale of two teams coming off opposite results, as Maryland was blown out 51-14 by Iowa while Ohio State demolished Rutgers 52-13. It was a disappointing result for Maryland, who was only listed as +3 underdogs against one of the top teams in the country. It was a step in the right direction for Ohio State, reeling to start the year but appearing to be rounding into form.

The Terrapins managed only 271 yards of offense against the Hawkeyes while throwing six interceptions, led by starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s five. Still, Maryland has been effective this year, averaging 6.6 yards per play while holding teams to 4.9.

If those yards per play metrics look impressive, then keep in mind that Ohio State is averaging a whopping 8.6 yards per play while holding teams to 5.3. They should find offensive success here. Quarterback C.J. Stroud appears healthy after missing the Akron game with a shoulder injury — he threw for five touchdowns a week ago. He still has arguably the best receiving corps in the nation to throw to, led by Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Jaxson Smith-Njigba. Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson has boosted the running game, scoring eight total touchdowns while averaging 9.4 yards per rush.

While Maryland undoubtedly looks improved in 2021, it’s a tough ask for them to go to Columbus and remain competitive. The Buckeyes have won 19 of their past 20 home games.

The scheduling advantage appears to favor Ohio State, which is coming off two easy wins and has a bye week next. Maryland, meanwhile, is still reeling after a beat down against Iowa. It doesn’t help that their top offensive player, receiver Dontay Demus (507 yards, 3 TDs), was lost to injury last week.

Ohio State should be able to score with ease. Consider a team total over when the line drops.