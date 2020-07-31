Mets vs Braves MLB Betting Preview

NL East action has our attention Friday night as the Atlanta Braves play host to the New York Mets to open up a three-game weekend set.

Let’s take a closer look at where the value is at in this matchup.

Money Line

New York Mets: +116

Atlanta Braves: -132

Spread

New York Mets +1.5: -175

Atlanta Braves -1.5: +145

Total

Over 10: -114

Under 10: -107

Key Points to Consider

Porcello’s Time to Bounce Back: This will be Rick Porcello’s second call-up for the season. He was destroyed in his debut for New York last weekend, giving up seven runs — six of which were earned — in just two innings vs the Braves. Against the Braves for his career, Porcello is 3-2 with a 4.85 ERA.

Newcomb on the Block: Atlanta will look to Sean Newcomb to get them a win Friday night. He gave up one run in three during his first start of the season, needing 82 pitches to get through those innings. He does, however, have a 3.25 career ERA vs the Mets.

Momentum: Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson must be salivating heading into this weekend as the young shortstop was 5-of-12 vs New York in the opening series last week. In 2019, he hit .292 with 4 RBIs in 48 at-bats vs New York.

Pitching Matchup

For New York, Rick Porcello is projected to pitch five-and-a-half innings, giving up close to seven hits and three-to-four runs. The Braves average 1.25 HRs per sim off Porcello.

For Atlanta, Sean Newcomb is projected to pitch five innings, giving up close to six hits and three runs. The Mets average 1.05 HRs per sim off Porcello.

Analyst’s Pick

Mets +1.5

This is projected to be a close one, but AccuScore’s simulation data has the slight lean on the Mets actually winning this one outright. We’ll take the run(s). Average final score in sims is 5.6 to 5.1 runs in favor of the Mets.

