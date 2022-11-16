BETTING NCAA NCAAF
01:18 PM, November 16, 2022

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Northern Illinois Huskies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) @ Northern Illinois Huskies (3-7)

Date: Nov. 16 | Time: 7:00 p.m. ET | TV: CBS Sports Network | Expected Forecast: Mist, 32° | Wind: 7mph W

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Miami (OH) RedHawks  Open +1.5   -110   O 51.5   -110   -102  
 Current +1   -110   44.5   -110   -104  
Northern Illinois Huskies  Open -1.5   -110   U 51.5   -110   -118  
 Current -1   -110   44.5   -110   -115  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Miami (OH) is 4-9-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 47.5 points per game which has been on average 5.7 points under the line for those games.

In 12 home games over the last 2 seasons, Northern Illinois is 8-4-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 64.5 points per game which has been on average 7.3 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Miami (OH) and Northern Illinois average 56.0 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 10.5 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Miami (OH) is 5-8-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -2.3 points per game which has been on average 0.6 points better than the spread for those games.

In 12 home games over the last 2 seasons, Northern Illinois is 7-4-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -1.7 points per game which has been on average 4.8 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Miami (OH) and Northern Illinois average 0.3 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 1.2 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.