Michigan State vs. Northwestern Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 09/03

Michigan State vs. Northwestern CFB Game Information

MSU (0-0) NU (0-0) Date: 09/03/2021 Time: 09:00 PM

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

MoneyLine (Open): Michigan State (190) vs. Northwestern (-250) MoneyLine (Current): Michigan State ( 135 ) vs. Northwestern ( -160 ) Spread (Open): Michigan State (6.5) vs. Northwestern (-6.5) Spread (Current): Michigan State ( 3.5 ) vs. Northwestern ( -3.5 ) Game Total (Open): 45 Game Total (Current): 46

Odds to Win CFB Championship

Odds to Win CFB Championship: Michigan State (50000) Odds to Win CFB Championship: Northwestern ( 50000 )

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Game Predictions and Picks SG Betting Model Win Probability: Michigan State (42.1%) vs. Northwestern (57.9%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: No Pick SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Northwestern will look to follow up their highly successful 7-2 campaign a year ago with a Week 1 matchup against the Michigan State Spartans. Repeating last year’s success story may prove difficult for a team that returns only nine total starters. Still, this is a very well-coached team under head coach Pat Fitzgerald that plays sound football.

They’ll welcome Hunter Johnson at quarterback, who was last seen in 2019, completing only 46.3% of his passes and averaging 4.0 yards per attempt. Standout running back Cam Porter, who had 301 yards on 73 carries over the final three games of 2020, was lost for the season with a leg injury in mid-August. One of the best defenses in school history (15.9 points per game, 341.2 yards per game allowed) loses most of their top contributors at all three levels. It will be a tough test for the Wildcats to remain a Big Ten challenger, which explains why the betting line is so short.

The Michigan State Spartans will enter Year 2 of the Mel Tucker era, hoping that his recruiting prowess will begin to pay dividends at some point soon. Finishing with a 2-5 record, they ranked in the hundreds in both scoring offense (18 points per game, 116th in the country) and scoring defense (35.1 points per game, 100th in the country).

One of the few bright spots last year was a 29-20 win over a Northwestern team that entered the contest with a 5-0 record. The Wildcats will be hungry for revenge. Will they get it here? Given all of the signs warning against a strong Northwestern season, it would appear as though they may struggle out of the gates while they return the majority of their production from a season ago and break in a new quarterback.

Pick: Michigan State +3.5

