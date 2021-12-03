SG Betting Model Win Probability: Michigan (78.1%) vs. Iowa (21.9%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Iowa +359 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Michigan -10.5 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines (11-1) face a relatively simple task — win this weekend, and you secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. It sounds easy in practice but becomes a bit more convoluted when the win you must secure is in the Big Ten Championship game against the 10-2 Iowa Hawkeyes.

We mean no disrespect to Iowa. They’ve been a success story in 2021 after losing a lot of experience from 2020’s team. Credit must go to Kirk Ferentz and this staff for churning out yet another winning season.

That being said, the underlying numbers are quite concerning. The offense has been downright dreadful, failing to average 300 yards per game while mustering an unseemly 4.6 yards per play. The rushing attack is supposed to be the bread and butter behind talented running back Tyler Goodson, but they’ve managed only 3.3 yards per rush this season. Michigan’s defense ranks eighth nationally with only 17.2 points per game allowed, so it’s hard to imagine Iowa doing much of anything when they have the ball. It isn’t easy to win a game when that’s the case, but Iowa made it happen before.

We believe that Michigan should win handily unless things fall apart. This Wolverines offense has been surprisingly effective for a Harbaugh team, but we now have a full season sample size to work with, and the results speak for themselves. They rank 13th nationally in scoring offense at 37.3 points per game and have managed an impressive 6.4 yards per play. The rushing attack has been the go-to, averaging 224 yards per game led by breakout star Hassan Haskins (1,232 yards and 18 TDs on the season, 5 TDs against Ohio State last week).