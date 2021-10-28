Michigan vs. Michigan State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Michigan (60%) vs. Michigan State (40%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Michigan St. +169 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Michigan -4.5 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

All eyes will be on the Big Ten in Week 9 as the Michigan Wolverines (7-0) head to Spartan Stadium to take on the Michigan State Spartans (7-0) in a battle of the unbeaten.

Both teams have been covering machines, with the Wolverines sitting at 6-1 ATS and the Spartans at 5-1-1 ATS. From a statistics standpoint, the Wolverines appear to have been the more impressive team with a top-15 offense (37.7 points per game) and the second-ranked defense (14.3 points per game allowed). While the Spartans have undoubtedly been solid, they possess the 29th ranked offense (34.3) and the 20th ranked defense (18.7).

A case can be made that neither team has truly been tested to this point. The Wolverines’ best win is … Nebraska? Wisconsin? The Spartans, meanwhile, have yet to play a team with a winning record.

The Wolverines have been the more impressive team statistically. They have faced a relatively difficult schedule, so it’s understandable why they’re the road favorite on the road for this rivalry game. That said, the Spartans have been a safe bet to cover when these two teams square off, going 8-2 ATS in the last 10 meetings.

One positive for the Spartans is that the rush defense has been good, holding every opponent on the schedule to below four yards per carry. They’ll fancy their chances if they can keep this dangerous Wolverines rushing attack (253.3 yards per game, 5.5 yards per carry) below four yards per tote.

The model likes Michigan as the side, and that’s the way everything else is pointing as well. That said, I can’t officially recommend laying points in a rivalry game between two closely matched teams. Michigan or pass for this bettor, but no official play.