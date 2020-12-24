Michigan vs Nebraska Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Over/Under & Betting Insights for College Basketball Game

Michigan vs Nebraska Basketball Game Info

No. 19 Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Date: Friday, Dec. 25, 2020

Time: 6 p.m. EST

Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena – Lincoln, NE

Coverage: Big Ten Network (BTN)

Michigan vs Nebraska Spread & Odds

Moneyline: MICH: (-390) | NEB: (+310)

Spread: MICH: -8.5 (-104) | NEB: +8.5 (-118)

Total: 147.5 – Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: MICH: (69%) | NEB: (31%)

Odds to Win NCAAM National Championship: MICH: (+4000) | NEB: (+20000)

Michigan vs Nebraska Prediction & Pick

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI).

Michigan: 68.2%

Nebraska: 31.8%

Michigan vs Nebraska Head-to-Head Results & Betting Trends

– Michigan defeated Nebraska, 82-58, in the most recent meeting between these teams on March 5, 2020.

– Michigan is 4-1 in the last five head-to-head matchups against Nebraska.

– Michigan is 9-1 in the last 10 head-to-head matchups against Nebraska.

– Michigan defeated Penn State, 62-58, in its most recent game on Dec. 13, 2020.

– Wisconsin defeated Nebraska, 67-53, in its most recent game on Dec. 22, 2020.

