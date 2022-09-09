Michigan vs. Penn State: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins
Sammy Jacobs
Two of the most historic programs reside in the Big Ten East, with the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions. They sit second and seventh all-time in wins, respectively, and have claimed Big Ten titles in the last decade.
Michigan vs. Penn State Series History
Despite being two of the blue-bloods of college football, these programs first faced off in 1993. Both programs have had their lulls over the last ten to 15 years. Michigan slumped in the Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke eras, while Penn State had to dig their way out of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Michigan leads the series 15-10, but the teams have split the last 14 matchups dating back to 2007. Michigan broke a two-game losing streak last season on their way to the Big Ten title. Even though both teams usually chase Ohio State, it’s one of the bigger games on the Big Ten calendar.
Michigan vs. Penn State All-Time Records
Category
Penn State
Michigan
All-Time Wins
910
977
All-Time Win Pct.
.687
.729
Conference Titles
4
43
National Titles
2
11
In their season opener, the Wolverines looked dominant in a 51-7 defeat of Colorado State. Michigan started Cade McNamara at quarterback in the opener and plans to start JJ McCarthy this week against Hawaii. Penn State survived a trip to West Lafayette and defeated Purdue 35-31.
Michigan moved up four spots in this week’s AP Poll to No. 4, and Penn State lurks just outside the AP Top 25. The Wolverines have another layup in week two as they host an 0-2 Hawaii. Penn State takes on Ohio before their much-anticipated trip to the Plains to face the Auburn Tigers in Week 3.
While this game probably will not crown the winner of the Big Ten East, it will likely be an elimination game for both teams, as a loss probably puts them out of the race without a win against Ohio State.
