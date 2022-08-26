Michigan Wolverines National Championship Betting Insights

The two most popular preseason picks to win the 2022 National Championship are easy to guess: Alabama and Ohio State are prohibitive favorites to make the College Football Playoff and have a shot at playing for the title. The third most popular selection regarding the number of tickets and amount of money placed is not quite so obvious. According to BetMGM’s sportsbook, that distinction belongs to the Michigan Wolverines. Does that mean bettors believe Michigan is the third-best team in the nation and has a strong chance to make the College Football Playoff for the second straight season? Not necessarily. National Championship Insights @BetMGM Highest Ticket%: Ohio State 21.3%, Alabama 20.6%, Michigan 6.4%

Highest Handle%: Ohio State 39.1%, Alabama 21.1%, Michigan 5.6%

Biggest Liability: Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama Odds Around the Nation The key word here is value. In short, favorites like the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide do not have much value. Alabama is +190 to win the championship, and Ohio State is +320 at BetMGM. Looking further down the list, Georgia is +350, Clemson is +1200, USC is +2000, Texas A&M sits at +2500, Notre Dame and Texas are both +4000 before you finally get to Michigan at +5000. Being third most in both tickets and money wagered indicates sharps, and public bettors alike see value in the Wolverines at that number. Despite losing some real stars from last season’s College Football Playoff squad, there’s a lot to like about the Maize and Blue.

Key Departures

Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo are both gone and star defensive back Daxton Hill joins them in the NFL. Hassan Haskins is no longer with the program, and coordinators Josh Gattis and Mike Macdonald were replaced. There is optimism, though, that Michigan could have its best offense in years.

Strong Offense

Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy are still battling to see who becomes QB1. Blake Corum is the lead running back and joined by a good stable behind him, the receivers look really strong with Ronnie Bell coming back, and Erick All is one of the best tight ends in the league. The offensive line returns three starters and adds an excellent center from the transfer portal (Olusegun Oluwatimi from Virginia).

Questions on Defense

The defense has more questions than the offense, as they must replace seven starters. Mazi Smith is “the next big thing” from Ann Arbor along the defensive line with a lot of depth on the edge, albeit likely without a star among the group. The linebackers and secondary have plenty of depth and potential breakout stars like Junior Colson at linebacker and five-star freshman Will Johnson at corner. In short, there are legitimate questions but the potential for very strong answers. When considering how viable a push for the College Football Playoff and, therefore, a shot at the championship is, you must consider the schedule.

Wolverines Schedule

The Wolverines open with four games at home, and they’ll be heavily favored in each: Colorado State, Hawaii, UConn, and Maryland. On October 1, they face a tough test with their first road game as they travel to Iowa City to play the Iowa Hawkeyes. They should be favored, but it won’t be easy. They face a rebuilt Indiana squad in Bloomington before returning home to play Penn State and Michigan State. Games against Rutgers, Nebraska, and Illinois lead to the season-finale in Columbus against Ohio State.

The Bottom Line