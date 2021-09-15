Mid-Major CFB Wager Opportunities

The traditional way of sports betting is no more as the markets have evolved more than simply offering options on the point spread. Now, bettors can add individual game team totals to their portfolios. This strategy can be highly profitable in college football when you can gauge the talent level of specific teams.

For one, it’s not like these teams can acquire talent via a free agency like in professional sports. Thus, teams like the Connecticut Huskies have less of a chance to improve during the season. Another team worth targeting under the team total is Navy, as it never looked likely to reach the mark of 18 points in its last game against Air Force.

Often, it’s tough to bet these types of teams on the spread because they have so much difficulty getting on the scoreboard. That’s where playing them under their team total makes a ton of sense.

Savvy sports bettors tend to have this skill in their locker, and it’s something that recreational bettors should aspire to as well.

