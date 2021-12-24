SG Betting Model Win Probability: Boston College vs. East Carolina

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Military Bowl kicks off on December 27 between the Boston College Eagles (6-6) and the East Carolina Pirates (7-5).

One of the rare Group of 5 vs. Power 5 bowl matchups should be a heated contest. Both teams are expected to show up ready to play and be motivated for this bowl — which is far from a certainty in most bowl games. The Eagles play hard under coach Jeff Hafley, and this is a big bowl game for Mike Houston and the Pirates, who are making their first bowl appearance since 2015.

The game will be played outdoors in Maryland in late December, so monitor the weather forecast before kickoff. Early projections don’t show any signs of wind.

Boston College suffered offensively primarily due to the health of quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who broke his wrist early in the season. The offense sputtered without him, and it faltered once again when he came back at less than 100%. The extra time off leading up to the bowl game should allow him to work his way back to health.

East Carolina finished the season strong, winning four of its final five games. Holton Ahlers will be under center once again, having been with the program for what feels like forever. The Pirates have failed to move the ball through the air consistently and could face a tough time against a decent Boston College defense allowing only 22.2 points per game.

If looking toward the total, the under seems like the way to go. Both teams are likely to have more success on the ground than through the air, which should keep the clock churning. A return to full health for Jurkovec would be great, but at this point, we’ll believe it when we see it with Boston College’s offense.