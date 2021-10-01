Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Texas A&M (3-1) will look to rebound after their first loss of the season as they host Mississippi State (2-2) on Saturday, October 2, at Kyle Field.

The A&M offense was exposed by Arkansas’s defense last week, accumulating only 272 yards in a dismal performance. Quarterback Zach Calzada averaged only 4.2 yards per attempt and completed only 55.6% of his passes, a sign of this team’s obvious limitations on that side of the ball.

They’ll need to start moving the ball better offensively before they can be trusted to cover a point spread over a touchdown — or any point spread, for that matter. The running game, led by Isaiah Spiller, is still a strength, but they’re one-dimensional at the moment.

Mississippi State’s defense may be up to the task, as they’re allowing only 325.8 total yards per game. Despite a 28-25 loss to LSU last weekend, they won the total yardage battle 586 to 343. It’s the continuation of a troubling trend in which they outplayed their opponent in the box score but not on the scoreboard. A week prior, they outgained Memphis 468 to 246 but still managed to lose the game in the waning seconds (albeit on a missed call).

The good news for the Bulldogs is that they’ve probably played well enough to be 4-0, while A&M was soundly beaten by Arkansas and narrowly escaped Colorado with a 10-7 win.

Mississippi State on the moneyline may be worth a look in this close matchup expected to be low-scoring.

If you’re into playing totals, the under might be a look: Texas A&M has gone under in five of their last six, while Mississippi State has gone under in ten of their past 14 games.