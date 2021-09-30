Mississippi vs. Alabama Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

In arguably the top matchup of the weekend in college football, the Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) in a battle of undefeated teams on Saturday, October 2.

Alabama showed signs of mortality two weeks ago against Florida in a 31-29 win in which they were outscored 26-10 by the Gators in the first quarter. They were outgained in that contest 440 yards to 331, and the most troubling sign was that they appeared to be outplayed in the trenches on both sides of the ball after the first quarter.

They’re still the top-ranked team in the country, and this is still a Nick Saban-coached Alabama team, but any signs of weakness for a program of this magnitude are worth mentioning because there aren’t many. Quarterback Bryce Young has stellar stats — he’s completing 72.1% of his passes for 1124 yards, 15 TDS, and has only one INT — but he’s shown a hesitancy to push the ball down the field.

The defense was hyped-up by many to be the strength of the team and one of the strongest under Saban in the last couple of years, but they too showed signs of weakness against Florida.

They’ll have their hands full in this one against an Ole Miss offense averaging 52.7 points per game and 635.3 total yards of offense. Heisman hopeful Matt Corral leads the charge at quarterback, having already accumulated 14 total touchdowns in only three games.

This is an offense that can keep you honest both through the air and on the ground and will get their points regardless of the opposition. Very few teams can walk into Tuscaloosa and expect to score their fair share of points, but this Rebels team is one exception.

Last year at home they scored 48 points against Alabama, but the defense surrendered 63. The improved-looking defense (20.7 points per game allowed) will need to get a few stops in order to give them a chance this year.

This is too many points to be laying in what is arguably Alabama’s toughest game remaining on the schedule. Even if Ole Miss is outmatched on the field, which I don’t see happening, their offense is far too explosive to be laying over two touchdowns against anyone.

Pick: Ole Miss +14.5