Mississippi vs. Auburn Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Mississippi (42.6%) vs. Auburn (57.4%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Mississippi +2.5 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

In a great SEC matchup this weekend, Ole Miss (6-1) travels to Jordan-Hare Stadium to battle with the Auburn Tigers (5-2).

This Ole Miss team doesn’t give up. After the stinging loss to Alabama during the first weekend of October, the Rebels have rebounded with three straight victories against Arkansas, Tennessee and LSU. Despite facing numerous injuries, the Rebels have found a way to get the job done during their SEC schedule. They get no break here as they hit the road to play at Jordan-Hare against a feisty Auburn team. Will the Rebels finally succumb and drop this tough road game?

I won’t be putting any money betting on that to happen. This is an Ole Miss team I don’t recommend fading unless you have a good reason. The offense is otherworldly under the watch of Lane Kiffin, averaging 541 total yards per game and 6.8 yards per play. Quarterback Matt Corral is a Heisman hopeful and has found a way to get the job done despite a depleted supporting cast surrounding him, notably rushing for 195 yards against Tennessee two weeks ago.

The defense has been hit or miss, but there are notable signs of improvement after a miserable performance in 2020. They’re most susceptible to the pass, and Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has always fared better when playing at Jordan-Hare.

Auburn has been a difficult team to read in the first year under Bryan Harsin. Close wins over Georgia State and LSU didn’t inspire confidence, but losses against Georgia and on the road against Penn State were excusable. Last week’s dominance on the road at Arkansas is arguably their most impressive performance of the season.

We have a matchup between two teams that are relatively close in caliber. I believe Ole Miss is the better team, and are catching points. The model leans toward the Rebels, and I do as well, although holding out for a +3 might be the most prudent maneuver.