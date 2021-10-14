Mississippi vs. Tennessee Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Mississippi (55.3%) vs. Tennessee (44.8%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Tennessee +125 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Mississippi -3 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

If you like shootouts, then this is your game of the weekend in college football. Ole Miss (4-1) travels to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) in an SEC showdown on Saturday, October 16.

The total currently sits at 82.5 — the highest on the board — so there are expected to be plenty of fireworks. To make matters even better, it’s a closely lined game as Ole Miss is favored by only a field goal (-2.5) on the road. This matchup between two of the brighter offensive minds in the sport in Lane Kiffin and Josh Heupel will be must-watch television.

Heisman hopeful Matt Corral (20 total TDs) leads a high-powered Ole Miss offense averaging a whopping 46.2 yards per game. While Corral is undoubtedly among the college football elites at the quarterback position, the Rebels also have an effective running game to keep defenses honest. They’re averaging 259 rushing yards per game, third-most in the country among non-option teams (second if we exclude Coastal Carolina, who runs a modified option hybrid scheme).

Tennessee is off to a 4-2 start in Josh Heupel’s first year as coach. The up-tempo offensive scheme he brought over from UCF has paid early dividends to the tune of 41.5 points per game. With #5 Alabama, #11 Kentucky, and #1 Georgia next on the schedule, the Volunteers will be eager to notch another SEC win.

Ole Miss is going to get their points in this game, that much we can feel confident about. We’re getting the better quarterback, better coach, and overall the better team laying less than a field goal in this matchup. While this Tennessee offense has looked improved under dual-threat quarterback Hendon Hooker, this is still an untrustworthy team that lost to Pitt and Florida in its only two true tests this season.

There’s no way that you’ll find me playing the under in this game, either.

Pick: Ole Miss -2.5