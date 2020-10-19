MNF: Cardinals-Cowboys Betting Preview and Picks

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Dallas on Monday night to take on Andy Dalton and the Dallas Cowboys in a game that both teams desperately need a tally in the win column. Dalton makes his first start for the Cowboys after Dak Prescott’s gruesome ankle injury that has thrown the former Bengals quarterback under center.

Game Analysis

The spread favors the Cowboys by a single point at -110 to each side. The Cardinals are coming off an east coast trip to MetLife Stadium, where they dominated the Jets in a 30-10 blowout. The Cowboys most recently squeaked out a win at home over the New York Giants after a game-winning field goal to win 37-34.

What most thought would be a major breakout year, Kyler Murray, has struggled a bit when throwing the football. He has converted eight touchdowns and thrown six interceptions on the season and has already rushed for 296 yards and five touchdowns on the year while often burning defenses for not compensating for his running ability.

The Cowboys defense has been one of the worst in the NFL at keeping opponents out of the endzone. Dallas has allowed 31 points or more to their opponent in the last five games, including to the unimpressive Giants offense that ranks 29th in yards per play. Until defensive coordinator, Mike Nolan can prove that this defense can stop anybody, avoid taking the Cowboys against the spread at all costs. Take Arizona and the point in this one.

The total is a high one and currently sits at 55.5. As mentioned above, a putrid Dallas defense and a weaponized, high-powered, Cardinals offense should spell out points on that side of the football. As for the other side, that comes down to Dalton’s ability to build enough chemistry and understanding with the talented Cowboys receiving corps to show some offensive success this week. The backup completed nine out of 11 passes and threw for 111 yards. Dalton showed some capability with the offense, but it may take some time to develop the right chemistry with the players. The under on an inflated total feels like the right fit here.

The Pick: Under 55.5

Player Props

We’ve been hot for player props after two Monday nights ago when we took Todd Gurley to score multiple touchdowns at +550. There are two anytime touchdown scorers that stand out in this contest. The first one is Chase Edmonds at +170. Edmonds has certainly been the best performing running back for the Cardinals’ offense this season, and it’s not out of the realm of possibility to finally begin to notice a few more of the touches to come his way this week. At +170, it’s a solid price for a running back of his caliber when you’d often be laying juice to take a touchdown prop like you would be if you took Kenyan Drake at -115.

Given the team’s recent struggles against star wide receivers such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Tyler Lockett, take a flier on DeAndre Hopkins to score multiple touchdowns at +500. Although he only has two touchdowns on the season, he has 53 targets, and it’s a total fade of this weak Cowboys secondary that will allow plenty of opportunity for someone with Hopkins’s talent to burn them. It’s a pretty solid price for a player that can light it up so frequently.

The Picks: Chase Edmonds Anytime Touchdown +170, DeAndre Hopkins to Score Multiple Touchdowns +500