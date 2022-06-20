Money Backing Philadelphia Union for MLS League Winner

Even with the Los Angeles FC owning the best odds to be the eventual league winner, the Philadelphia Union are seeing a lot of the money come towards them.

The Union currently sit one point back of first place in the Eastern Conference standings with 25 points, while New York City FC leads the division with 26. Daniel Gazdag has tallied the most goals on the Union with six, while Kai Wagner boasts the most assists with five. Philadelphia’s main strength has been on defense, where they sit in a tie with New York City FC for the lowest goals against in the league with ten.

If you’re looking at the history of Philadelphia, they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals in last year’s playoffs, which saw them eventually bow out to New York City FC, who won the MLS Cup.

There’s likely some value in what the Union brings to the table at their current price of +900, which has them with the third-highest odds to win the league this year, behind New York City FC at +650, and Los Angeles FC at +475. Rounding out the top five in current odds are Austin FC at +1200, and the Seattle Sounders at +1400, who’ve quietly climbed back into the picture after opening the year in a tie for the highest odds.

CF Montreal has also seen some line movement, opening at +6600 and rising all the way to +2000, which likely has to do with them sitting in a tie for the third seed in the Eastern Conference. There’s a lot to like about that team and they should present some sneaky value with where they currently are priced. There’s also been some line movement going in the other direction, with the New England Revolution opening in a tie for the best odds at+700 and now owning odds of +1800, while Sporting KC began the year at +1200 and now sits all the way down at +4000.

The tickets have been relatively spread out up to this point, with three teams owning ticket percentages above 10%. Leading the charge in that category are Nashville SC with 19.3% of tickets, the Philadelphia Union at 16%, and the Seattle Sounders owning 10.5% of tickets.

The money has also seen action go towards multiple teams, but the Philadelphia Union have been the ones who’ve garnered the most attention. The Union hold 27.3% of the handle, with the next closest team to them at 14.6%, which is the Nashville SC. The only other teams with more than 10% of the handle are New York City FC with 11.7% and the Seattle Sounders with 10.5%.

With all of that in mind, the Philadelphia Union, Seattle Sounders, and Nashville FC are all the book’s biggest liabilities.

MLS Cups Odds on BetMGM Sportsbook