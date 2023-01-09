National Championship: Georgia vs. TCU Offensive Game MVP

The College Football National Championship goes down tonight, with the underdog TCU Horned Frogs taking on the defending champs in the Georgia Bulldogs.

There’s a great crop of offensive players suiting up for this game, but where’s the value in who’ll take home the offensive MVP?

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Offensive Game MVP Odds

Stetson Bennett (+125)

The odds-on favorite to take home the award is Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett. He was far from perfect in the Peach Bowl but still managed to throw for 398 yards and three touchdowns. In big games, Bennett has shown out on the game’s largest stage, which should create some value for Georgia’s signal caller, especially considering the team is currently listed as a sizable 13.5-point favorite.

Max Duggan (+500)

TCU quarterback Max Duggan made sure people knew his name after the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs quarterback threw for 225 yards and a pair of touchdowns, along with rushing for 57 yards and two touchdowns in their win over Michigan. If TCU hopes to pull off this upset, Duggan will play a key role in this matchup.

Kenny McIntosh (+650)

The Bulldogs had run the ball by a committee for a large chunk of this season, and that was no different against Ohio State, which saw Kenny McIntosh rush just five times for 70 yards. Still, McIntosh made his presence felt in the passing game, catching five passes for 56 yards, including a key touchdown. With his dual-threat capability, McIntosh has plenty of value to capture the award at +650.

Brock Bowers (+750)

If we’re talking X-factors for the National Championship, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is in that category. It’s much more than just blocking ability, which is already in the upper echelon of College Football; Bowers can break this game wide open with his receiving ability. He’s one of the hardest players to cover in the sport because of his athleticism and size, so there should be some value with his odds at +750.

Daijun Edwards (+1700)

We already talked about the Bulldogs’ rushing attack by committee, and Daijun Edwards is the other side of that. Edwards doesn’t have the passing impact that McIntosh does, making him more of a longshot, but he still rushed for 58 yards on eight carries against Ohio State in the Semi-Finals.

Quentin Johnston (+2000)

The Horned Frogs will need a big game from their talented weapons on offense, and Quentin Johnston is a focal point of that. The projected first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft is coming off a dynamic game against Michigan, tallying six catches for 163 yards and a touchdown. Receivers like Johnston have been known to give the Bulldogs secondary trouble, leading to some excellent value with his current price at +2000.

Kendre Miller (+2300)

Kendre Miller’s odds would likely be much higher if it weren’t for the fact that he’s entering this game injured and is a game-time decision. The Horned Frogs running back rushed for 57 yards on eight carries against Michigan, but it’ll be a tall task against the Bulldogs’ defense, which has been very strong in stopping the run.

Arian Smith (+7500)

Here’s a little bit of a dart throw for you. Arian Smith made his presence felt by stretching the field against Ohio State and hauling in a long touchdown pass. Are multiple game-changing plays like that on the horizon tonight? You know Kirby Smart and company will try and go deep into the bag of tricks in this matchup, and with Smith’s elite speed, there’s potential value in his +7500 price.