NCAA Alliance In Shambles?

The proposed alliance between the Big Ten, Pac-12, and ACC is already off to a rocky start. Apparently, the deal is reportedly tethered by nothing more than a verbal agreement.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff on the Alliance: "There is no signed contract. There was an agreement among three gentlemen and a commitment from 41 presidents and chancellors. … There is no signed document and there doesn't need to be. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) August 24, 2021

Even a half-decent attorney knows that kind of agreement isn’t binding. Thus, it likely could never survive in a court of law. Furthermore, the thought that the three commissioners don’t have this agreement in writing shows just how much of a farce the alliance is. Each one of them essentially wants to keep their options open. That would allow them the freedom to bolt for the next financial opportunity that comes their way.

Some ADs in other leagues have told me they don't understand the alliance. One asked me today why an alliance is needed to schedule games against each other. Fair question. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) August 24, 2021

This is more posturing than anything else.

The college football landscape has changed more recently than in the past 75 years before that. Essentially, the conferences banded together to await any possible changes to the playoff format.

Only when that decision is finalized will the conferences ultimately decide their next move.

Whoever has a better chance of getting more of their teams into the College Football Playoffs will reap the financial benefits. As a result, this process still has plenty of winding turns remaining. Thus, there are more changes ahead.

