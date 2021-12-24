NCAA Football Betting Guide – Bowl Season Christmas Edition

NCAA Football Betting Guide – Bowl Season Opening Weekend

We’re in the thick of it now. Bowl season is underway, and we’ve got some meaningful matchups to look forward to over the week ahead. COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of at least one bowl game so far, but more cancelations could be on the way as multiple teams grapple with infections. We’re offering our usual rundown of some of our favorite wagers for the upcoming week of college football.

These are the wagers we’re looking at courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook!

Houston Cougars vs. Auburn Tigers, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Cougars +106|Tigers -130

Spread: Cougars +2.5 (-115)|Tigers -2.5 (-105)

Total: 51.5 Over -110|Under -110

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Houston Cougars vs. Auburn Tigers News, Analysis, and Pick

The Houston Cougars tormented teams with their prolific offense this season, and we’re expecting more of the same in what’s going to feel like a home game for the Auburn Tigers. The Cougars have the 13th-ranked scoring offense, putting up an average of 37.3 points per game. Their offensive success was premised on a passing attack that gained 270.6 yards per game, which the Tigers struggled to contain all season. Auburn ranked in the league’s bottom half in passing defense, giving up 242.6 passing yards per game and more than 300 in three of their past five. The Tigers offense has been lacking the latter half of the season without Bo Nix and won’t get much going against the nation’s sixth-ranked total defense. The Cougars are underdogs, but the price is dropping. We’re taking the points with Houston.

The Bets: Houston +2.5

North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. UCLA Bruins, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Wolfpack -120|Bruins +100

Spread: Wolfpack -1.5 (-112)|Bruins +1.5 (-108)

Total: 59.5 Over -115|Under -105

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. UCLA Bruins News, Analysis, and Pick

Offense will be at the forefront of the Holiday Bowl. The North Carolina Wolfpack and UCLA Bruins both have a reputation for going over the number and should see that trend continue on December 28. The Wolfpack has used a more balanced attack this season, garnering 288.4 yards per game through the air and 126.2 via the run game. That will keep the Bruins defense on their toes, as the Wolfpack can turn to several offensive weapons to get the ball downfield. UCLA was one of the best rushing teams in college football, averaging 215.2 rushing yards per game this season. The Wolfpack gave up 297 yards on the ground to North Carolina in their regular-season finale, bringing their three-game average up to 194.3 rushing yards allowed. This number has come down a tick off the opening, but we still like the over 59.5.

The Bets: Over 59.5

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Mountaineers +156|Golden Gophers -194

Spread: Mountaineers +5 (-110)|Golden Gophers -5 (-110)

Total: 45 Over -105|Under -115

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers News, Analysis, and Pick

The West Virginia Mountaineers earned a couple of marquee wins this season, knocking off 15th-ranked Virginia Tech and 22nd-ranked Iowa State, with the common thread between those games being that both happened at home. The Mountaineers haven’t traveled well this season, which could impact their chances against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Additionally, West Virginia has done well against inferior opponents this season but has struggled to keep pace when stepping up in competition. The Golden Gophers are coming in hot, winning six of their past eight games, allowing more than 16 points in just two of those games. The Golden Gophers can ride their defense to victory in what should be a low-scoring game.

The Bets: Golden Gophers moneyline -194, Under 45

All CFB game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid