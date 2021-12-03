NCAA Football Betting Guide for Championship Weekend

This is the beginning of the end of the college football season. Championship Weekend is the final chance to impress the College Football Playoff committee to be included in the final four teams vying for the Championship. It looks like only one team is guaranteed a spot in the final four, as the Georgia Bulldogs are probably the only team that could lose this weekend and still make the postseason. That could be added pressure for the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide as they look to avoid those harmful second losses. Whatever happens this weekend, we can still head into bowl season with something to look forward to.

These are our favorite college football picks from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Wolverines -500|Hawkeyes +360

Spread: Wolverines -10.5 (-108)|Hawkeyes +10.5 (-112)

Total: 43.5 Over -112|Under -108

Odds to Win the National Championship: Wolverines +900|Hawkeyes +20000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes, Analysis, and Pick

A big win can do a lot for a team’s perceived value in the betting market, and the Michigan Wolverines are a perfect example of that. The highest Michigan closed as betting favorites against divisional opponents with a winning record this season was -4. Now, they enter the Big Ten Championship as massive -10.5 favorites. Even when considering the neutral field, this line overestimates the Wolverines’ chances against the Hawkeyes’ outstanding defense. The magic number is 24 for Iowa. When they limit opponents to 23 or fewer, they are 10-0, and when they allow 24 or more, they are 0-2. We’re betting that this game turns into a classic Big Ten defensive battle with yards coming at a premium. That should help the Hawkeyes keep it close enough to cover the double-digit spread.

The Bets: Hawkeyes +10.5

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bulldogs -250|Crimson Tide +198

Spread: Bulldogs -6.5 (-106)|Crimson Tide +6.5 (-114)

Total: 49.5 Over -106|Under -114

Odds to Win the National Championship: Bulldogs -250|Crimson Tide +800

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide News, Analysis, and Pick

“Will the Alabama Crimson Tide make the playoffs as a two-loss team?” is a question Bama backers probably don’t want to ask themselves right now. That’s the reality they face as they head into their SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs as +6.5 underdogs. Recent history isn’t on the Tide’s side in this one, as they’ve gone 1-3 against the spread since the start of November, needing a fourth-quarter comeback and quadruple overtime to sneak past the Auburn Tigers last week. However, another trend carries more weight heading into this one. Alabama has stayed under in three of their past four, with the Bulldogs went under in six of eight. We saw the Crimson Tide hunker down against the Tigers last week, and they’ll have to put forth a similar effort against Georgia on Saturday. The Bulldogs preferred way to play is to make it a slog, and the SEC’s top two defenses should help this game stay under the total.

The Bets: Under 49.5

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Mountaineers -142|Ragin’ Cajuns +116

Spread: Mountaineers -2.5 (-114)|Ragin’ Cajuns +2.5 (-106)

Total: 53.5 Over -110|Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Mountaineers N/A|Ragin’ Cajuns N/A

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns News, Analysis, and Pick

We haven’t spent much time on the Sun Belt Conference this football season. Still, this championship game sets up as a classic revenge spot after the Appalachian State Mountaineers lost to the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns in Week 7. The Mountaineers entered that contest as -3.5 favorites but were humbled in a 41-13 defeat. However, there are a couple of points worth noting in that contest. First, Appalachian State turned the ball over four times with a -3 differential. Second, 20 of the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 41 points came off turnovers. Both teams’ strength on offense is their opponent’s strength on defense. The Mountaineers allow the fewest rushing yards in the Sun Belt, while Louisiana-Lafayette ranks second against the pass. This has all the makings of a field goal game, and we’re expecting Appalachian State to leave as champions, covering the -2.5 spread.

The Bets: Mountaineers -2.5

All CFB game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid