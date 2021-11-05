NCAA Football Betting Guide for Week 10

College football in November — nothing beats it. We are officially in the stretch drive, and teams are gearing up to take a run at their conference championships for a spot in a bowl game or an elusive spot in the college football playoff. There’s only one top 25 matchup on the Week 10 schedule, and that is 14th-ranked Texas A&M hosting Auburn on Saturday afternoon. Otherwise, only two ranked teams enter their Week 10 games as underdogs; the Wake Forest Demon Deacons sit at +2.5 on the road against North Carolina, while Mississippi State is listed as a +4.5 dog against Arkansas. Wherever your allegiances lie, Week 10 won’t be short on drama.

These are our favorite NCAA football wagers from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Utah Utes vs. Stanford Cardinal, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Utes -355|Cardinal +270

Spread: Utes -8.5 (-112)|Cardinal +8.5 (-108)

Total: 54.5 Over -106|Under -114

Odds to Win the National Championship: Utes +20000|Cardinal N/A

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Utah Utes vs. Stanford Cardinal News, Analysis, and Pick

The Utah Utes won convincingly against Pac-12 South contenders UCLA last week as -6.5 favorites the previous week. Now, they travel to take on the Stanford Cardinal as -8.5 favorites, with a line that looks like it is moving higher. There are a few factors to consider before you hop on the Utes bandwagon, though. First, all three of Utah’s losses have come on the road this season. Despite being favored in all four games, the Utes are 1-3 straight up as the visitors. Second, their production suffers on the road. The Utes out-gained their opponents just once this season and have allowed above-average yards in three of the four games, including allowing 961 yards over their past two on the road. As expected, Stanford has struggled this season, but they have shown flashes of brilliance, knocking off two ranked opponents earlier this season. Turnovers impacted Stanford’s ability to win last week, giving the ball away three times, resulting in six points, and eventually losing 20-13. Still, ball protection will be at the forefront against the Utes. You may get a better number by waiting, but we’re backing the Cardinal as home underdogs.

The Bets: Cardinal +8.5 -108

Liberty Flames vs. Ole Miss Rebels, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Flames +290|Rebels -385

Spread: Flames +8.5 (-110)|Rebels -8.5 (-110)

Total: 66.5 Over -110|Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Flames N/A|Rebels +50000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Liberty Flames vs. Ole Miss Rebels News, Analysis, and Pick

Offense will be at the forefront of the Ole Miss Rebels and Liberty Flames game on Saturday. Both teams operate high-octane offenses, and although the Flames have a much better defense, they haven’t been tasked with containing an SEC offense.

Ole Miss puts up an average of 531.5 yards per game, ranking fourth in the nation, while the Flames 444.8 yards per game ranks 31st. Based on its recent sample of games, Liberty is trending towards the overs, eclipsing the total in two of its past three with one push. Ole Miss has a similar trend at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, going over in three of four games this season. Defensively, neither team will offer much in terms of resistance. The Rebels allow an average of 428.1 yards per game, the 18th-most in the college ranks. Although Liberty has been more effective at limiting opponents, they’ve only faced two teams that average more than 375.0 yards per game this season. This one will be a track meet, and we’re betting it gets over the total.

The Bets: Over 66.5 -110

Auburn Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Tigers +172|Aggies -215

Spread: Tigers +4.5 (-110)|Aggies -4.5 (-110)

Total: 49.5 Over -112|Under -108

Odds to Win the National Championship: Tigers +20000|Aggies +20000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Auburn Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies News, Analysis, and Pick

We’re taking a deeper dive into the aforementioned Tigers versus Aggies contest. The Tigers have won two in a row and sit second in the SEC West, while the Aggies have three straight victories, sitting tied in third in the conference. Although unlikely, the winner of this game has the best chance of catching Bama for the top spot in the SEC West.

Texas A&M has held some impressive offenses at bay this season, allowing the 23rd-fewest yards and fourth-fewest points per game. They will have to be at their best to limit the Tigers’ offense; however, Auburn hasn’t been as effective at limiting opponents offensively, and that’s been even more evident on the road. The Tigers have been out-gained in two of three away from home and allowed two of those opponents above their season average for yards per game. It may come down to a late stop, but we like the Aggies to come out on top of this crucial SEC West matchup. Aggies win and cover.

The Bets: Aggies moneyline -215, Aggies -4.5 -110

All CFB game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid