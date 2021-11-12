NCAA Football Betting Guide for Week 11

Week 11 action is already underway, after some early-week MAC-tion in a Pittsburgh overtime win over North Carolina on Thursday. There are some hefty spreads on this week’s docket, with 15 teams favored by 17 or more. That could make for some one-sided action this week. We’ll take whatever kind of action we can get, though, as, after this week, there are only two full Saturdays left on the college football schedule.

We’re highlighting some of our favorite college football wagers from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Bulldogs -1300|Volunteers +730

Spread: Bulldogs -19.5 (-114)|Volunteers +19.5 (-106)

Total: 55.5 Over -110|Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Bulldogs -125|Volunteers +50000

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers, Analysis, and Pick

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the aforementioned substantive favorites. They get a matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers, who come into Saturday’s SEC contest in a classic letdown spot. The Volunteers are coming off a dramatic 45-42 victory over the 18th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats. Tennessee missed a field goal with less than five minutes and needed a big stop with the Wildcats marching in their territory. However, that doesn’t absolve them of their questionable defensive metrics this season. The Volunteers allow the fourth-most yards in the SEC and third-most points. Those rankings have plummeted over the past three weeks, with the Volunteers giving up a combined 1,696 yards and 125 points to three ranked opponents. They will face a similar attack from the Bulldogs on Saturday while unable to replicate their offensive success from last week. Bulldogs cover the hefty number.

The Bets: Bulldogs -19.5 -114

Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Wolverines -122|Nittany Lions +100

Spread: Wolverines -1.5 (-110)|Nittany Lions +1.5 (-110)

Total: 48.5 Over -110|Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Wolverines +8000|Nittany Lions +50000

Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions News, Analysis, and Pick

Another classic Big Ten game awaits us Saturday as the Michigan Wolverines travel to Beaver Stadium to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Michigan needs to run the table to have a shot at the Big Ten East title and spot in the Big Ten Championship game. They enter what should be a low-scoring contest as -1.5 favorites. Both teams’ defensive units rank amongst the best in the nation. The Wolverines allow the sixth-fewest yards and points per game this season. Penn State is close behind in scoring defense, allowing the 11th-fewest points, but falls much further behind in yards, ranking 40th. The Nittany Lions have still managed to play their conference opponents closely, going under in five of six Big Ten matchups while also staying under in four of five home games. We’re expecting another low-scoring battle in this one, with Michigan keeping their conference championship hopes alive.

The Bets: Wolverines -1.5 -110, Under 48.5 -110

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Baylor Bears, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Sooners -245|Bears +194

Spread: Sooners -6.5 (-110)|Bears +6.5 (-110)

Total: 62.5 Over -110|Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Sooners +1400|Bears +30000

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Baylor Bears News, Analysis, and Pick

This week’s slate has four top 25 matchups, highlighted by a Big 12 game between the Baylor Bears and Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners are a perfect 9-0, including 6-0 in conference play, but will have to contend with the Bears’ seventh-ranked rushing attack. Oklahoma has benefitted from playing with the lead this season, making teams throw on them to keep pace. As a result, they allow an average of 111.0 rushing yards per game. However, over the past three weeks, we’ve seen Kansas rush for 166 and TCU go for 188. Oklahoma will face a much more dangerous attack on Saturday against the Bears. The Sooners also haven’t been as reliable on the road, covering the spread in just one of their three games. It’s also worth noting that the Sooners will be playing their fourth road game in six weeks. Several factors play into taking the Bears as +6.5 home dogs.

The Bets: Bears +6.5

All CFB game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid