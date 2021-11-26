NCAA Football Betting Guide for Week 13

The regular season draws to a close this weekend, and games are already underway. We got our usual dose of early-week MAC-tion, followed by a pair of Thanksgiving day games. That was the appetizer for our weekend slate, heading into a busy Friday and Saturday schedule. There aren’t too many certainties for conference championship matchups, which means there’s plenty to be thankful for as we head into another exciting weekend of college football.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Buckeyes -300|Wolverines +235

Spread: Buckeyes -7.5 (-110)|Wolverines +7.5 (-110)

Total: 64.5 Over -114|Under -106

Odds to Win the National Championship: Buckeyes +300|Wolverines +5000

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines, Analysis, and Pick

One of these teams’ playoff hopes is likely coming to an end on Saturday. Both teams are 10-1, and the winner punches their ticket to the Big Ten Championship, leaving the other with two losses and no chance of making the CFP. Defense has been the foundation of the Wolverines’ success this season, and they’ll need every ounce of it against the Big Ten’s top offense. There is a relationship between the Buckeyes’ scoring efficiency and rushing yards; limiting their run game is key to keeping their offense at bay. Ohio State has been limited to 161 rushing yards or fewer in three games this season, and they average 29.0 points in those games, going 0-3 against the spread. The Buckeyes average 54.0 points per game when going north of 162.0 rushing yards per game. The Wolverines allow an average of 128.5 rushing yards per game and have allowed more than 162.0 rushing yards just once in six home games this season. Michigan has limited their opponents to 42 points this month and has the offense to keep up with the Buckeyes. We’re betting they stay close enough to cover on Saturday.

The Bets: Wolverines +7.5

Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Seminoles +118|Gators -144

Spread: Seminoles +2.5 (-105)|Gators -2.5 (-115)

Total: 58.5 Over -115|Under -105

Odds to Win the National Championship: Seminoles N/A|Gators N/A

Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators News, Analysis, and Pick

Whichever team wins this game gets to six victories and, in all likelihood, a spot in a bowl game. However, these teams are headed in opposite directions to end the season. After starting the year with four straight losses, the Florida State Seminoles have rattled off wins in five of their past seven. The Florida Gators are trending in the opposite direction, losing five of their past seven. Their only wins during that span came against 2-9 Vanderbilt and FCS Samford, a game in which the Gators allowed 52 points. Still, we’re expecting a reversal of trends in this game. The Seminoles’ wins have come against mediocre ACC teams, with three of their five wins coming by three points. The Gators should have no problem moving the ball against Florida State. Playing from behind would force the Seminoles into throwing more to keep pace, which they have struggled with all season. Florida covers as short home faves.

The Bets: Gators -2.5

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Auburn Tigers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Crimson Tide -1400|Tigers +760

Spread: Crimson Tide -20.5 (-106)|Tigers +20.5 (-114)

Total: 57.5 Over -110|Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Crimson Tide +400|Tigers N/A

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Auburn Tigers News, Analysis, and Pick

The Iron Bowl doesn’t have the same shine that it usually does, but it’s still a precursor to Alabama’s run to the SEC Championship game. This is the Crimson Tide’s fourth true road game of the season, and they are 1-2 against the spread on the road so far. However, their offensive metrics imply that they’ve been much better than their record implies. Alabama has gone north of 500 yards in two of three road games outgaining their opponents 1,389 to 1,117 across all three games. The Auburn Tigers season is spiraling out of control. Auburn is 0-3 against the spread since the start of the month and will take on the Crimson Tide without Bo Nix, who had ankle surgery after Week 11. That means T.J. Finley will get his second straight start. Finley was unimpressive against South Carolina, completing 17-of-32 passes for 198 yards, and it’s unlikely he fares any better against Bama’s eighth-ranked defensive unit. This line will likely shift in Auburn’s favor before kick-off, leaving an edge in backing the Crimson Tide. We like Alabama to cover.

The Bets: Crimson Tide -20.5

