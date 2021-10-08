NCAA Football Betting Guide for Week 6

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to chip away at the Alabama Crimson Tide’s #1 ranking, taking nine first-place votes in Week 6 voting. Those teams are joined by the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions, rounding out the top four positions in the Top 25 this week. Those positions will change again after Week 6 as the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions go head-to-head in Ames on Saturday afternoon. Ten other undefeated Top 25 teams are looking to move up the rankings as we progress through the college football season.

These are some of our favorite wagers for Week 6 from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Stanford Cardinal vs. Arizona State Sun Devils, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cardinal +410|Sun Devils -590

Spread: Cardinal +12.5 (-106)|Sun Devils -12.5 (-114)

Total: 52.5 Over -108|Under -112

Odds to Win the National Championship: Cardinal +30000|Sun Devils +20000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Stanford Cardinal vs. Arizona State Sun Devils News, Analysis, and Pick

The Stanford Cardinal are off to a better than expected start, but they are due for a reckoning. We’re expecting that to come against the Pac-12’s best defense on Friday night. Through five games, Stanford’s scoring efficiency is through the roof. The Cardinal are in the top half of the conference scoring 29.0 points per game while ranking second-last in yards per game at 348.8. The Arizona State Sun Devils will help restore balance to the Cardinal’s scoring metrics. The Sun Devils allow the fewest yards per game in the Pac-12 at (285.0), the fewest points (17.4), and have been particularly staunch against the pass, giving up a meager 146.4 yards through the air. Stanford’s preferred method of moving the ball is via the pass, and it’s unlikely they have any success on Friday night.

Stanford regression lends itself to two plays on Friday night, Sun Devils to cover and under 52.5. We’re making a play on both.

The Bets: Sun Devils -12.5 (-114), Under 52.5 (-112)

Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington State Cougars, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Beavers -188|Cougars +152

Spread: Beavers -3.5 (-110)|Cougars +3.5 (-110)

Total: 59.5 Over -108|Under -112

Odds to Win the National Championship: Beavers +50000|Cougars N/A

Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington State Cougars News, Analysis, and Pick

The Washington State Cougars defense will have their hands full against an Oregon State Beavers offense running hot. The Beavers have put up 42 or more points in three of their past four games, thanks to their Pac-12 leading rushing game. That will be a problem for the Cougars, who allow 141.0 rushing yards per game and 5.0 yards per carry this season.

In total, Washington State allows the fifth-most yards and fifth-most points per game, despite facing only two teams with a winning record. The Cougars’ two wins have come against the 1-4 California Golden Bears and FCS Portland State Vikings this season. They have negative yards and point differentials through five games and will have to limit a Beavers team that ranks near the top of most Pac-12 offensive and defensive ratings. We’re betting the Beavers run away with this one.

The Bets: Beavers -3.5 (-110)

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bulldogs -900|Tigers +570

Spread: Bulldogs -15.5 (-110)|Tigers +15.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5 Over -110|Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Bulldogs +175|Tigers +20000

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers News, Analysis, and Pick

The #2 ranked Bulldogs and #13 ranked Auburn Tigers highlight the Saturday slate of college football action. The Tigers are steep +15.5 home dogs to the Bulldogs, but Georgia will face challenges that they have not yet seen this season.

No defense has been better than the Bulldogs this season. Georgia allows the fewest total yards and fewest points in the nation and is coming off back-to-back shutout performances over Vanderbilt and #8 ranked Arkansas. The Bulldogs have established an impossible defensive efficiency rating over the past two weeks and will inevitably regress. We’re expecting the Tigers to facilitate that regression on Saturday.

Auburn has the third-ranked offensive unit in the SEC, averaging 478.0 yards per game, and is fresh off a 453 outburst in Death Valley as +3 underdogs. Bo Nix has been outstanding at home throughout his career, completing 61.8% of his passes for 3,411 yards, 22 touchdowns versus just three interceptions. Nix’s performances have propelled the Tigers to a 14-2 record at home under his tutelage.

The Tigers’ offense is efficient, and that’s even more evident at home. This will be Georgia’s stiffest test of the season; we’re taking the points with the home dogs.

The Bets: Tigers +15.5