NCAA Football Betting Guide for Week 7

There’s a new sheriff in the NCAA Top 25, and the Georgia Bulldogs are faced with another ranked opponent for the third time in three weeks and fourth time this season. The upstart Kentucky Wildcats will be the latest team to try and put up points against the nation’s best defense. That’s far from the only intriguing matchup on the Week 7 schedule, though, as several key conference matchups will impact championship games down the road.

We’ve outlined some of our favorite wagers from the betting board at FanDuel Sportsbook!

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Longhorns, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cowboys +160|Longhorns -200

Spread: Cowboys +4.5 (-114)|Longhorns -4.5 (-106)

Total: 60.5 Over -110|Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Cowboys +5000|Longhorns +10000

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Longhorns News, Analysis, and Pick

The Texas Longhorns’ best chance of being included in the Big 12 Championship game starts with a victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Longhorns enter as -4.5 favorites, but the Cowboys should be up to the challenge.

Oklahoma State is undefeated to start the season, reeling off five straight victories, including two straight over ranked opponents. Opponents have been ineffective at running the ball against the Cowboys, hindering the Longhorns’ chances on Saturday. In their two losses, Texas rushed for an average of 133.0 yards, but in their four wins, the Longhorns go off for an average of 301.3. The Cowboys haven’t given up more than 123 yards to an opponent this season, but their best defense has been playing with the lead and forcing teams to beat them through the air.

The Cowboys are the better team but will face an unrelenting crowd and rushing attack from Texas. Oklahoma State does enough right to keep this game close, if not win outright.

The Bets: Cowboys +4.5

California Golden Bears vs. Oregon Ducks, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Golden Bears +410|Ducks -590

Spread: Golden Bears +13.5 (-110)|Ducks -13.5 (-110)

Total: 53.5 Over -112|Under -108

Odds to Win the National Championship: Golden Bears N/A|Ducks +8000

California Golden Bears vs. Oregon Ducks News, Analysis, and Pick

The Oregon Ducks host the California Golden Bears in Friday night Pac-12 action. The Ducks offense will be on full display, but the Golden Bears have a potent enough offense to send this one over the total.

Oregon leads the Pac-12 in points per game, relying on a balanced offensive attack, averaging 210.8 passing yards and 210.4 rushing yards per game. They’ll have a chance to accumulate both against the Golden Bears 10th-ranked total defense. Cal has been particularly porous against the pass, allowing the second-most passing yards in the Pac-12. We can’t overlook the Ducks’ suspect defense, though. Oregon ranks last in the Pac-12 giving up 409.0 yards per game while somehow allowing the third-fewest points in the conference. The Ducks are due for a reckoning, and Cal’s offense is due for increased output.

Offense will be on full display Friday night, and we’re betting this one easily makes its way over the 53.5 total.

The Bets: Over 53.5

North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. Boston College Eagles, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Wolfpack -160|Eagles +130

Spread: Wolfpack -2.5 (-128)|Eagles +2.5 (+104)

Total: 51.5 Over -114|Under -106

Odds to Win the National Championship: Wolfpack +15000|Eagles +30000

North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. Boston College Eagles News, Analysis, and Pick

The North Carolina State Wolfpack’s stay in the top 25 will be brief if the Boston College Eagles have any say in the matter. Both teams need a victory as they look to keep pace in the wide-open Atlantic division in the ACC.

The Wolfpack and Eagles have similar metrics. NC State has the conference’s top-rated defensive unit, with the Eagles close behind in fourth, with the teams ranking second and third, respectively, in scoring defense. The similarities don’t end there. The Wolfpack have the eighth-ranked total offense with the Eagles ranked 10th, and both teams come into this contest off a bye week.

All things being equal, this game will boil down to whichever team can hold on to the football. In their lone road contest, the Wolfpack had a -3 turnover differential, whereas the Eagles have a +3 differential in two home games this season. Boston College uses home-field to its advantage and covers the short spread.

The Bets: Eagles +2.5 +104