NCAA Football Betting Guide for Week 9

There are some juicy matchups to look forward to on the Week 9 college football slate. Three games feature meetings between Top 25 teams, and there is a bevy of games with short spreads where anything can happen. The country’s top two teams are on the road as double-digit favorites, and the third-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide are on a bye week. Either Michigan or Michigan State’s undefeated seasons end as in-state rivals sort things out in East Lansing. The betting options are seemingly endless this weekend, and we’re outlining some of our favorite wagers in our weekly betting guide.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. West Virginia Mountaineers, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Cyclones -310|Mountaineers +240

Spread: Cyclones -7.5 (-102)|Mountaineers +7.5 (-120)

Total: 47.5 Over -114|Under -106

Odds to Win the National Championship: Cyclones +8000|Mountaineers +50000

Iowa State Cyclones vs. West Virginia Mountaineers News, Analysis, and Pick

The Iowa State Cyclones are still contenders in the Big 12 Championship, but they’ll face a stiffer than expected challenge from the West Virginia Mountaineers Saturday.

West Virginia is tough at home, going 7-1 at home during the past two seasons. This year, quarterback Jarret Doege is running hot in Morgantown, completing 66.7% of his passes for six touchdowns with one interception. Those metrics are comparable to last season, when he threw for 11 touchdowns, three interceptions while completing 67.8% of his passes. Dating back to last season, Doege and the Mountaineers are 4-2 against the spread against ranked opponents and will have a raucous home crowd on their side on Saturday.

These teams have comparable offensive metrics, and the gap between their defenses isn’t as pronounced as the betting line implies. West Virginia will be ready for their first home game in four weeks and should cover the spread against Iowa State.

The Bets: Mountaineers +7.5 -120

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma Sooners, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Red Raiders +730|Sooners -1300

Spread: Red Raiders +19.5 (-110)|Sooners -19.5 (-110)

Total: 66.5 Over -110|Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Red Raiders +100000|Sooners +2000

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma Sooners News, Analysis, and Pick

Yards and points will be up for grabs when the Oklahoma Sooners host the Texas Tech Red Raiders Saturday. Both teams move the ball efficiently, ranking in the top half of the Big 12 in yards per game and points per game while sitting in the bottom half of the league in yards allowed and points allowed. The Sooners have seen a recent boost in scoring, going over the total in three of their past four, while these teams have gone over in three straight meetings. The Sooners will be able to run all over the Red Raiders, busting off big play after big play, while the Red Raiders will be able to throw on Oklahoma to keep up, resulting in a high-scoring game. This one will have fireworks and should find its way over the total.

The Bets: Over 66.5 -110

Fresno State Bulldogs vs. San Diego State Aztecs, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bulldogs -105|Aztecs -115

Spread: Bulldogs +0.5 (-105)|Aztecs -0.5 (-115)

Total: 44.5 Over -108|Under -112

Odds to Win the National Championship: Bulldogs N/A|Aztecs +100000

Fresno State Bulldogs vs. San Diego State Aztecs News, Analysis, and Pick

A 7-0 record wasn’t enough to convince bookmakers to open this spread at anything better than a pick’em, but the San Diego Aztecs will be ready when the Fresno State Bulldogs come to town.

The Aztecs’ secondary is smothering their opposition, allowing just 199.6 passing yards per game this season. Interceptions have been an issue for Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener–he’s thrown four interceptions over the past three games. That could mean open season for the Aztecs, who are top 20 in the nation in interceptions, with nine through seven games.

Oregon and Hawaii have outlined the blueprint for knocking the Bulldogs off their pedestal, combining for 420 rushing yards in Fresno State’s two losses. That’s the Aztecs’ speed, as they rush for the 26th-most yards in college football at 207.0 per game.

San Diego State has an advantage on both sides of the ball. They’ll use that to come out on top in this pivotal Mountain West matchup.

The Bets: Aztecs -115

