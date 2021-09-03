NCAA Football Betting Guide – Week 1

NCAA Football Betting Guide for Week 1

Few things bring the excitement that opening weekend in college football brings. Granted, Week 0 is behind us, and games are already underway; nevertheless, we have a full smorgasbord of NCAA action ahead of us for the first time all season. Week 1 analysis always comes with its own set of challenges. Preseason handicapping only gets you so far, and now it’s time to see how far each program’s personnel, coaching, and playbook changes take them. Thankfully, we have you covered for a handful of games for Week 1.

Here are the games we’re looking at for opening weekend, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook!

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. North Carolina Tar Heels, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Hokies +186|Tar Heels -235

Spread: Hokies +6.5 (-114)|Tar Heels -6.5 (-106)

Total: 62.5 Over -108|Under -112

Odds to Win the National Championship: Hokies +20000|Tar Heels +8000

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. North Carlina Tar Heels News, Analysis, and Pick

Lane Stadium is a tough venue to play in, even for the #10-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels. The Tar Heels have Sam Howell under center for another season, but the supporting cast around him will look a lot different this year. Covering -6.5 on the road against the Virginia Tech Hokies is too big of an ask for a North Carolina team that will need some seasoning.

The Tar Heels lost their top two running backs and top two receivers to the NFL this off-season. Howell will be the centerpiece on offense, but finding his game rhythm with a new set of skilled players can’t be expected in Week 1, especially when considering how good the Hokies defense could be this season. V-Tech landed Clemson transfer Jordan Williams on their defensive line. Williams will help solidify a defensive unit that ranked third in sacks last season and improve their rush defense, which allowed the sixth-most rushing yards in the ACC last season.

V-Tech’s offense also lost their lead rusher after the Chicago Bears drafted Khalil Herbert. However, junior running back Jalen Holston will be the feature back for a Hokies’ offense with several weapons, starting with quarterback Braxton Burmeister. Burmeister usurped Hendon Hooker for the starter’s job late last year and has his three top receivers back in the mix. Tayvion Robinson, Tre Turner, and James Mitchell combined for 1,556 yards, and all averaged 15.6 yards per reception or better. The Tar Heels defense can’t slow them all down on Friday night.

North Carolina had some turnovers that will impact their chance of success early on this season. Coming into Blacksburg with an inexperienced offense as -6.5 favorites isn’t a recipe for success. We’re taking the points with the home dogs.

The Bets: Hokies +6.5

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Oregon State Beavers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Boilermakers -265|Beavers +210

Spread: Boilermakers -7.5 (+100)|Beavers +7.5 (-122)

Total: 68.5 Over -112|Under -108

Odds to Win the National Championship: Boilermakers +50000|Beavers +50000

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Oregon State Beavers News, Analysis, and Pick

The Purdue Boilermakers open the season as -7.5 chalk against the Oregon State Beavers. Purdue has won six games over the last two seasons, but only two of those have come by more than seven points.

The Boilermakers’ defense recorded just five sacks last season while falling in the bottom half of the Big Ten in yards and points allowed. That will afford Sam Noyer and his stable of receivers too much time to operate as they look to exploit Purdue’s pass defense that allowed the third-most yards in the Big Ten in 2020. Purdue’s defense returns just seven starters, meaning there could be a learning curve to start the season for an already struggling defense.

Like Purdue, Oregon State was ineffective last season, but they were surprisingly staunch against the aerial attack in the pass-heavy Pac 12. The Beavers allowed 224.7 pass yards per game in 2020, compared to 217.6 rush yards. Purdue’s strength relies on Jack Plummer to make throws, but the Beavers’ defense will be up to the task.

Purdue’s offense can find ways to score, but their defense perpetually disappoints. The Boilermakers may score points against the Beavers, but they won’t be able to cover the 7.5.

The Bets: Beavers +7.5

USC Trojans vs. San Jose State Spartans, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Trojans -750|Spartans +490

Spread: Trojans -14.5 (+100)|Spartans +14.5 (-122)

Total: 59.5 Over -106|Under -114

Odds to Win the National Championship: Trojans +8000|Spartans +100000

USC Trojans vs. San Jose State Spartans News, Analysis, and Pick

The pigskin will be flying when the USC Trojans host the San Jose State Spartans. The Trojans led the Pac 12 in passing yards last season, averaging 319.3 per contest, with the Spartans a shade behind at 298.4.

San Jose State’s season started in Week 0 with a big 45-14 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. Surely, the Trojans’ defense will be a big upgrade over the Thunderbirds, but the Spartans still managed to put up nearly 550 yards in the contest. Nick Starkel threw for nearly 400 yards in the contest, and running back Tyler Nevens had 91 yards on 12 carries.

Similarly, the Trojans’ offense should have no problem moving the ball up and down the field. Kedon Slovis threw for no less than 264 yards in any game last season, averaging 329.3 passing yards per game at home. That helped the Trojans finish the season with the third-most points per game in the Pac 12.

USC will push the pace and force San Jose State to keep up. This one should make it over the total, as the Trojans offense picks up where they left off last season.

The Bets: Over 59.5 -106