NCAA Football Betting Guide – Week 2

NCAA Football Betting Guide for Week 2

We’re entering the third week of college football, and epistemic uncertainty is waning. As more games are played, we have more data to analyze and arrive at more reliable conclusions. This week’s slate of games is highlighted by a pair of top 25 matchups featuring an in-state rivalry game between Iowa and Iowa State and Ohio State hosting Oregon.

These are the wagers we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Boise State Broncos vs. UTEP Miners, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Broncos -6000|Miners +1500

Spread: Broncos -25.5 (-112)|Miners +25.5 (-108

Total: 56.5 Over -110|Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Broncos +25000|Miners +100000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Boise State Broncos vs. UTEP Miners News, Analysis, and Pick

The UTEP Miners got started in Week 0, meaning this will be their third game of the season. UTEP is leaning into the run game early this season, which could be trouble for the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos struggled in their season opener against the UCF Knights, allowing 255 yards on 48 carries. That should result in another big performance from Ronald Awatt, who has rushed for 200 yards on 30 carries through two games.

Yards should be easy to come by for the Broncos on Friday night, too, though. The Miners’ first two opponents aren’t a good measuring stick for assessing the Miners’ defense. FCS Bethune-Cookman Wildcats totaled 333 yards last week, including 9.8 yards per pass. That leaves UTEP vulnerable to a Boise State aerial attack that will lean into their passing game after garnering just 20 rushing yards in Week 1.

There’s always something magical about the Broncos playing on their blue turf on Friday night. Boise State’s offensive efficiency will be on full display against a subpar Miners’ defense. Scoring will continue to come naturally for UTEP, as they expose the Broncos’ defense for what they are. That should result in a high-scoring game that goes over the total.

The Bets: Over 56.5

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Iowa Hawkeyes, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cyclones -210|Hawkeyes +168

Spread: Cyclones -4.5 (-105)|Hawkeyes +4.5 (-115)

Total: 46.5 Over -112|Under -108

Odds to Win the National Championship: Cyclones +4000|Hawkeyes +15000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Iowa Hawkeyes News, Analysis, and Pick

Whichever team that walks away from this matchup will solidify themselves as a top 10 team in the nation. In their season-opening game, the Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the higher-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, earning a spot in the top 10 in the nation. The Iowa State Cyclones were nearly upset as -28.5 points favorites against FCS Northern Iowa, hanging on for a 16-10 victory. That sets the stage for a Saturday’s contest, a classic in-state rivalry game.

Both teams like to set up the run game, but neither team gives up meaningful rushing yards. Last week, the Cyclones allowed just 45 rushing yards, with the Hawkeyes coming in slightly higher with 77 against a much better opponent. That is a continuation from last season in which Iowa State led the Big 12, allowing 103.1 rushing yards per game. That was only marginally better than the Hawkeyes in the rush-first Big Ten, who allowed 107.6 yards. These defenses being what they are, neither team will be breaking away in the run game.

This will be a staunchly defensive game, with neither team pulling away. The spread is on the wrong side of a key number, and we’re taking the points with the underdog Hawkeyes.

The Bets: Hawkeyes +4.5

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas Longhorns, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Razorbacks +225|Longhorns -290

Spread: Razorbacks +7.5 (-122)|Longhorns -7.5 (+100)

Total: 56.5 Over -112|Under -108

Odds to Win the National Championship: Razorbacks +50000|Longhorns +5000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas Longhorns News, Analysis, and Pick

You can point to the Arkansas Razorbacks 38-17 victory last week and proclaim the Razorbacks successful after covering as -19.5 favorites; however, that victory was less convincing than it appears. The Razorbacks trailed at half against the Rice Owls and didn’t take the lead until the 12:44 mark of the fourth quarter. Rice handed the game to the Razorbacks after turning the ball over three times in the fourth quarter, resulting in two Arkansas touchdowns. In total, Arkansas scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to come back and cover.

Conversely, the Texas Longhorns were dominant in their Week 1 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The Longhorns allowed a field goal early, responding by scoring a touchdown on their next drive and never looking back. Texas bottled up the Ragin’ Cajuns run game, allowing 76 rushing yards on 29 attempts, which could be a precursor for what to expect from the Razorbacks on Saturday.

Turnovers won’t be an issue for the Longhorns, and they won’t hand the game over like Rice did. This line has shifted in favor of the home team, but we’re betting Texas covers.

The Bets: Longhorns -7.5 (+100)