NCAA Football Betting Guide – Week 3

NCAA Football Betting Guide for Week 3

Week 3 of the college football season is underway after the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns won and covered against the Ohio Bobcats on Thursday night. There are only two Friday night games scheduled, leaving the majority of the wagering options for Saturday. We have you covered with some of our favorite wagers from the betting board at FanDuel Sportsbook in this week’s edition of the SportsGrid NCAA Football Betting Guide.

Louisville Cardinals vs. UCF Knights, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cardinals +186|Knights -235

Spread: Cardinals +6.5 (-110)|Knights -6.5 (-11)

Total: 66.5 Over -112|Under -108

Odds to Win the National Championship: Cardinals +50000|Knights +40000

A paltry two-game Friday slate isn’t going to deter us from getting in on the early CFB action. We’ve got eyes on the total between the UCF Knights and Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium.

Both teams are coming off decisive victories over FCS foes. The Knights dispatched Bethune-Cookman 63-14, covering the 49-point spread and easily surpassing the 67.5 total. The high-scoring tendency is a carryover from their Week 1 victory over the Boise State Broncos in which the teams combined for 67 points. Louisville stayed under against Eastern Kentucky last week, but they failed miserably at stopping Ole Miss from moving the ball in Week 1, allowing 43 points on 569 yards.

Both teams are giving away yards and have efficient offenses that can put up points. That should result in a game that goes over the total.

The Bets: Over 66.5 -112

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Cincinnati Bearcats, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Hoosiers +152|Bearcats -188

Spread: Hoosiers +3.5 (-112)|Bearcats -3.5 (-108)

Total: 49.5 Over -110|Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Hoosiers +50000|Bearcats +10000

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Cincinnati Bearcats News, Analysis, and Pick

The 34-6 defeat that the Indiana Hoosiers suffered at the hands of Iowa is somewhat deceiving. The Hoosiers defense held up, giving up just 303 yards, and if not for three turnovers in the first half resulting in 14 points against, the game could have gone a little differently. This week, Indiana has to contend with a Cincinnati Bearcats team that comes in slightly overvalued after running over two lesser than opponents over the first two weeks of the season.

Jerome Ford is an outstanding running back, but he disappeared in road games last season. In two true road games, Ford averaged 4.1 yards per carry. He could be neutralized by a Hoosiers run defense that has allowed 223 rush yards through two games, leaving Desmond Ridder to shoulder the offensive burden against an even more impressive pass defense.

Cincinnati is traveling for the first real test of the season, which will be a wake-up call against an Indiana team with something to prove. We’re taking the points with the home dog Hoosiers.

The Bets: Hoosiers +3.5 -112

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Purdue Boilermakers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Fighting Irish -310|Boilermakers +240

Spread: Fighting Irish -7.5 (-108)|Boilermakers +7.5 (-112)

Total: 58.5 Over -108|Under -112

Odds to Win the National Championship: Fighting Irish +10000|Boilermakers +40000

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Purdue Boilermakers News, Analysis, and Pick

Notre Dame has seen their National Championship odds plummet after a pair of unconvincing wins. The Fighting Irish have a couple of three-point wins over the Florida State Seminoles and Toledo Rockets, needing overtime in the first game and a touchdown in the final minutes of the second game to secure victory.

Notre Dame has had issues on both sides of the ball, turning the ball over four times in two games on offense and allowing an average of 397.5 yards per game on defense. That could create issues against a Purdue Boilermakers team that is more efficient on both sides of the ball. Coming into Saturday’s contest, the Boilermakers are allowing 293.0 yards per game, over 100 fewer yards per game than Notre Dame, and outpacing them offensively 481.5 yards per game to 440.0. N

The Fighting Irish haven’t had an answer for Florida State or Toledo, and it’s unlikely they temper a Boilermakers offense that is firing on all cylinders. -7.5 is too big of a number for a team that has faltered against worse teams than Purdue.

The Bets: Purdue +7.5 -112