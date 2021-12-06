NCAA Football College Football Playoff Opening Line Report

After another exciting Championship Weekend as the College Football Playoff field is set. Alabama shocked Georgia as +6.5 underdogs to snag the top spot and a date with the Cincinnati Bearcats. That dropped the Bulldogs to third in the rankings, setting them on a collision course with the Michigan Wolverines in the other semi-final matchup. The rest of the bowl games kick off on December 17, although we’re still waiting for lines for some of the games.

We’re taking a look at some of the college football lines available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Michigan Wolverines, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Bulldogs -325|Wolverines +250

Spread: Bulldogs -9 (-110)|Wolverines +9 (-110)

Total: 43 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Bulldogs +135|Wolverines +750

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Michigan Wolverines Opening Line Analysis

The Bulldogs may be the lower seed, but they are favorites in the betting market. The -7.5 that this game opened at was quickly bought all the way up to -9. The betting line also implies that this will be a defensive struggle, with the total currently sitting at 43. If the total stays where it is, it will be the lowest number for either team this season. This line has likely plateaued for the time being but will move as we approach New Year’s Eve.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Alabama Crimson Tide, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Bearcats +470|Crimson Tide -700

Spread: Bearcats +14 (-118)|Crimson Tide -14 (-104)

Total: 58 Over -105| Under -115

Odds to Win the National Championship: Crimson Tide +1800|Crimson Tide +120

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Opening Line Analysis

The other College Football Playoff semi-final is also testing the outer limit of the betting market, with the Bearcats currently priced as +14 underdogs. The price to back Cincinnati against the spread has been bought up to -118, but, barring any significant news, it likely won’t move too much before we approach kick-off. Early money has also shifted the price on the total towards the under, leaving the Bearcats with an implied team total of 22.

Utah Utes vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Utes +198|Buckeyes -250

Spread: Utes +6.5 (-106)|Buckeyes -6.5 (-114)

Total: 67 Over -110| Under -110

Utah Utes vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Opening Line Analysis

The New Year’s Day field is set, and the Utah Utes will take to the field for a matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. This is the second-highest total available at FanDuel Sportsbook, and rightfully so. The Utes will be tasked with slowing down the nation’s top offense, with the Buckeyes responsible for keeping the 19th-rated scoring offense off the scoreboard. Early bettors like Ohio State at less than a touchdown, with the price shifting to -115 to back the Buckeyes as -6.5 favorites. Unless sportsbooks need a flood of money to balance the action, it’s not likely that this line moves past 7.

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Cowboys +116|Fighting Irish -142

Spread: Cowboys +3 (-115)|Fighting Irish -3 (-105)

Total: 45 Over -110| Under -110

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Tide Opening Line Analysis

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will have to live up to the hype of Fiesta Bowls-past, and the betting line implies that this will be another close game. FanDuel Sportsbook opened the Cowboys as +3 favorites, but early action suggests that this line could be on the move as the line is up to -115. Keep your eye on the total as well, both teams play a defensive brand of football, but this could be the lower edge of the total.