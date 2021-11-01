NCAA Football Week 10 Opening Line Report

Six undefeated teams remain in the AP top 25, five of which sit in the top nine. Four of those teams are back in action in Week 10, with the Oklahoma Sooners being the odd team out. Week 10 also brings the return of mid-week MAC-tion as we get Mid-American Conference games Tuesday and Wednesday until the end of the season. That softens the blow of the college football season slowly drawing to a close.

We’re running through some notable opening college football lines from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Boston College Eagles, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Hokies -176|Eagles +140

Spread: Hokies -3.5 (-102)|Eagles 3.5 (-120)

Total: 47.5 Over -105| Under -115

Odds to Win the National Championship: Hokies N/A|Eagles N/A

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Boston College Eagles Opening Line Analysis

It’s been a rollercoaster start to the season for the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Hokies won three of their first four games and then lost three of the next four. They are on the road for the second consecutive week for a matchup with the Boston College Eagles. BC has dropped four straight decisions, with three of their four games coming on the road. This line opened with the Eagles priced as +3.5 underdogs, with money quickly coming in on the home side and the price shifting to -120. This number will likely shift as the week progresses, so buy early if you like the Eagles.

Liberty Flames vs. Ole Miss Rebels, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Flames +265|Rebels -340

Spread: Flames +9.5 (-108)|Rebels -9.5 (-112)

Total: 68.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Flames N/A|Rebels +50000

Liberty Flames vs. Ole Miss Rebels Opening Line Analysis

The Ole Miss Rebels have had some lofty totals this season, twice eclipsing the 80-point threshold. The total for their Week 10 matchup against the Liberty Flames opened up at a more modest 68.5 total, but this line could be on the move up. The Flames put up 35 or more points in four of their past five, sending three of those games over the total. That’s the same percentage of games that the Flames have covered over that span, with Liberty covering some big numbers over October. It would be easy for the Rebels to look past the Flames and ahead to their conference game next week, but doing so would come at their peril.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Purdue Boilermakers, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Spartans -144|Boilermakers +118

Spread: Spartans -2.5 (-115)|Boilermakers +2.5 (-105)

Total: 52.5 Over -106| Under -114

Odds to Win the National Championship: Spartans +8000|Boilermakers N/A

Michigan State Spartans vs. Purdue Boilermakers Opening Line Analysis

The Spartans are off their comeback victory over the Michigan Wolverines, in which they out-scored their opponent 15-3 in the final quarter to remain undefeated. They take their perfect record on the road to face the Purdue Boilermakers in Week 10, with FanDuel Sportsbook opening the Spartans -2.5 road chalk. The Boilermakers have three losses to quality opponents this season and have a few notable wins, including knocking off second-ranked Iowa at home several weeks ago. Purdue’s pedigree hasn’t persuaded early bettors, as the price on the Spartans has been bought up to -115.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. North Carolina Tar Heels, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Demon Deacons +116|Tar Heels -142

Spread: Demon Deacons +2.5 (-108)|Tar Heels -2.5 (-112)

Total: 75.5 Over -112| Under -108

Odds to Win the National Championship: Demon Deacons +15000|Tar Heels N/A

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Opening Line Analysis

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons open as underdogs for the first time since the end of September. Wake is one of the last few undefeated teams in college football and has a Week 10 meeting with the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Demon Deacons opened as +2.5 road dogs against 4-4 North Carolina and will have their hands full with another high-octane offense. Both teams rank in the top 12 in the nation in yards per game and top 22 in points per game. Scoring at will has been the Demon Deacons M.O. all season, and the Tar Heels aren’t afraid of a bit of offense. This total could follow early money and climb even higher.