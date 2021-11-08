NCAA Football Week 11 Opening Line Report

The carousel that is the college football rankings continues to turn, and the Michigan State Spartans are the most recent team to fall off the ride. The CFB committee will update the playoff standings on Tuesday, putting the next team on notice. Until then, we’ll get our college football fill by taking a run through some of the opening lines from FanDuel Sportsbook.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Pittsburgh Panthers, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Tar Heels +180|Panthers -225

Spread: Tar Heels +6.5 (-114)|Panthers -6.5 (-106)

Total: 75.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Tar Heels N/A|Panthers +30000

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Opening Line Analysis

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Pittsburgh Panthers are already gearing up for their Week 11 matchup at Heinz Field. It’s a short week for these ACC teams as both teams are coming off wins in Week 10. North Carolina mounted a serious fourth-quarter charge to beat the ninth-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons 58-55, while Pitt scored a 54-29 victory over Duke. Therein lies why this total opened up at 75.5. Early money has come in on the Tar Heels, but keep an eye on where this total goes, as a mid-week, short prep game could result in a sloppy game.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Baylor Bears, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Sooners -235|Bears +186

Spread: Sooners -6.5 (-106)|Bears +6.5 (-114)

Total: 63.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Sooners +1400|Bears +30000

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Baylor Bears Opening Line Analysis

The Baylor Bears don’t have a realistic path to the College Football Playoff after suffering their second loss of the season in Week 10. The Bears will have to bounce back in a hurry as they have a home meeting with the eighth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in Week 11. Oklahoma is coming off a bye, giving them plenty of time to prepare for the Bears. However, Baylor has been good at home this season, going 5-0, scoring 31 or more points in all five games, and allowing 24 or fewer in four of five. This spread could move further in the Bears’ direction throughout the week, following the early line shift in their favor.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Wolverines -108|Nittany Lions -112

Spread: Wolverines +0.5 (-108)|Nittany Lios -0.5 (-112)

Total: 48.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Wolverines +6000|Nittany Lions +50000

Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Opening Line Analysis

The CFP Committee may like the Michigan Wolverines pedigree, but the betting market does not. At least not in Week 11 against the Penn State Nittany Lions. FanDuel opened this line as a pick’em, and early money has shifted the price slightly in favor of the unranked Nittany Lions. A three-game conference losing streak to end October de-railed any chance Penn State had of making the postseason, but they can still alter the Big Ten landscape with a win over the Wolverines on Saturday. Michigan has drawn public money all season, so keep an eye on ticket count relative to actual dollars wagered to get an idea of which side sharp bettors like.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. South Florida Bulls, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Bearcats -2000|Bulls +920

Spread: Bearcats -23.5 (-108)|Bulls +23.5 (-112)

Total: 58.5 Over -104| Under -118

Odds to Win the National Championship: Bearcats +10000|Bulls N/A

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. South Florida Bulls Opening Line Analysis

The Cincinnati Bearcats were unable to wow the CFP Committee enough to be included in their first playoff rankings of the season. It’s becoming increasingly unlikely that they will be the first Group of 5 team to be included in the National Championship bracket, as their banal scheduling doesn’t leave them with any marquee wins. That problem will be perpetuated on Friday against the South Florida Bulls, a matchup that they enter as -23.5 favorites. That’s a steep line to cover, especially after Week 10’s end-of-game debacle against Tulsa, but what is worth noting is the shift in total. The Bulls have one of the worst defensive units in the nation, and the early money would indicate that the betting market doesn’t like the Bearcats offense to put up points in Week 11. It’s a situation worth monitoring as we head into Friday night’s contest.