NCAA Football Week 12 Opening Line Report

For the first time since Week 3, the top seven ranked teams all won their Week 11 matchups. That means there likely won’t be any movement in the College Football Playoff rankings when they are released on Tuesday. Eighth-ranked Oklahoma was the only top 10 team to lose last week, which will cause a domino effect through the rankings. There are three top 25 rankings to look forward to in Week 12. Michigan State takes on Ohio State in a crucial Big Ten matchup; 25th-ranked Arkansas travels to take on Alabama, and Oregon has a date with Utah in what could be a preview of the Pac-12 Championship game in three weeks. We’re taking a run through some of the notable opening college football lines from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Spartans +820|Buckeyes -1600

Spread: Spartans +18.5 (-110)|Buckeyes -18.5 (-112)

Total: 67.5 Over -108| Under -112

Odds to Win the National Championship: Spartans +10000|Buckeyes +350

Michigan State Spartans vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Opening Line Analysis

This line clearly illustrates the difference in quality between a playoff-bound and a team on the outside looking in. The fourth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have the benefit of home-field advantage against the seventh-ranked Michigan State Spartans, but that’s far from the only factor into FanDuel Sportsbook opening the Buckeyes as -18.5 chalk. Early money has come in on Ohio State, which could push this line further in favor of the home side throughout the week. Keep an eye on the total, too. Early money has shifted the price towards the under; however, the Spartans have gone over in three straight, and the Buckeyes have sailed over in four of their past six.

Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Longhorns +104|Mountaineers -128

Spread: Longhorns +1.5 (-106)|Mountaineers -1.5 (-114)

Total: 57.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Longhorns N/A|Mountaineers N/A

Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Opening Line Analysis

The Texas Longhorns fall further from their glory days week after week. The most recent disappointment was a 57-56 overtime loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. That makes it five consecutive losses for the Longhorns as they head into their Week 12 matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers. This line opened with the Mountaineers as short home faves, and the money quickly came in to support them. Not only does Texas have to contend with their shortcomings on the field, but they will also be playing their third conference road game in four weeks. This will continue to move throughout the week.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Razorbacks +760|Crimson Tide -1400

Spread: Razorbacks +20.5 (-112)|Crimson Tide -20.5 (-110)

Total: 57.5 Over -114| Under -106

Odds to Win the National Championship: Razorbacks N/A|Crimson Tide +450

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Opening Line Analysis

The Alabama Crimson Tide have tightened things up defensively as they gear up for another playoff run, and that’s reflected in their recent outcomes. Bama has limited their past four opponents to 24 or fewer points, resulting in three of the four games staying under the total. The Crimson Tide will have to lean into that defense against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The Razorbacks put up the fifth-most yards in the SEC and average 30.9 points per game. The betting market likes the Razorbacks’ chances to cover and go over, as both prices have shifted off the opening.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Yellow Jackets +490|Fighting Irish -750

Spread: Yellow Jackets +16.5 (-112)|Fighting Irish -16.5 (-108)

Total: 59.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Yellow Jackets N/A|Fighting Irish +8000

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Opening Line Analysis

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are clinging to their faint playoff hopes, and they will likely get a slight boost in the rankings after Oklahoma’s loss. This will be Notre Dame’s last home game of the season, and they opened as -16.5 favorites against the visiting Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Yellow Jackets have lost five of their past six, but that has not deterred the betting market from backing them early, with the price shifting up to -112 to support them against the spread. That would be a victory in and of itself for the Yellow Jackets, who are 1-5 against the spread over their recent sample. Notre Dame is typically a public favorite; it’s worth monitoring ticket versus money count in this one.