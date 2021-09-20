NCAA Football Week 4 Opening Line Report

There will be at least a couple of new teams joining the top 25 entering Week 4. The Miami Hurricanes’ tenuous grip on a top-25 ranking is gone after losing their second game in three weeks. Arizona State and Auburn are also at risk of falling out of the rankings after dropping games to BYU and Penn State. The Sun Devils entered the week as the 19th-ranked team, while Auburn came in ranked 22nd. Fresno State earned a marquee win over UCLA and could be top 25 bound. Although it’s more likely that Michigan State or Wake Forest make the ranking after impressive early-season wins, starting 3-0.

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cavaliers -194|Demon Deacons +156

Spread: Cavaliers -4.5 (-106)|Demon Deacons +4.5 (-114)

Total: 67.5 Over -108| Under -114

Odds to Win the National Championship: Cavaliers +100000|Demon Deacons +50000

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Opening Line Analysis

Speaking of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, they enter their Week 4 matchup against the 2-1 Virginia Cavaliers as +4.5 underdogs. The Cavaliers were trounced in Week 3, giving up 699 total yards, including 392 rushing yards against the North Carolina Tar Heels. However, the Cavaliers did what they could to keep up, throwing for 553 yards and boosting their season-long average up to 438.3 passing yards per game, second-best in the nation. At first glance, the Demon Deacons pass defense looks good, giving up just 182.3 passing yards per game. Albeit two of their first three games came against FCS teams, and the Florida State Seminoles averaged 10.3 yards per pass attempt last week. The perception of a 3-0 Demon Deacons team priced as underdogs will draw money, but the Cavaliers could easily march down the field.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Badgers -235|Fighting Irish +186

Spread: Badgers -5.5 (-108)|Fighting Irish +5.5 (-112)

Total: 46.5 Over -112| Under -108

Odds to Win the National Championship: Badgers +15000|Fighting Irish +10000

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Opening Line Analysis

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finally earned a convincing win in Week 3 after barely squeaking by in their first two games of the season. They’re on a collision course with the Wisconsin Badgers, one of two top-25 matchups in Week 4. The Badgers are 1-1 on the season, with their loss coming to 16th-ranked Penn State. Wisconsin outgained the Nittany Lions 365 to 297 yards in that game, but we’re done in by three turnovers in PSU territory that cost them the game. However, that game was played in the Badgers’ friendly confines of Camp Randall. This is a neutral site game played at Soldier Field, and the line implies that the Badgers would be -8.5 favorites with home-field advantage. Don’t be surprised if the spread is bet down by kickoff.

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. LSU Tigers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bulldogs +134|Tigers -164

Spread: Bulldogs +3.5 (-124)|Tigers -3.5 (+102)

Total: 57.5 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Bulldogs +100000|Tigers +15000

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. LSU Tigers Opening Line Analysis

Week 4 features a crucial SEC West meeting as the LSU Tigers travel to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Both teams are the only SEC West teams not currently ranked in the top 25 and cannot afford an early-season loss to a conference opponent. Early money has poured in on the underdog home side, but FanDuel Sportsbook has been unwilling to move off the key number of 3.5; instead, adjusting the line to -124 for the Bulldogs and +102 for the favored Tigers. That could mean one of two things; the book is worried about a flood of money coming the other way if they adjust the spread instead of the price. Alternatively, they could be trying to attract Tigers money after getting hit hard by Mississippi State money. Or some combination of the two.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Spartans -192|Cornhuskers +154

Spread: Spartans -3.5 (-110)|Cornhuskers +3.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5 Over -106|Under -114

Odds to Win the National Championship: Spartans +15000|Cornhuskers +100000

Michigan State Spartans vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Opening Line Analysis

This line smells a little fishy. The 3-0 Michigan State Spartans are hosting the 2-2 Nebraska Cornhuskers as modestly priced -3.5 home favorites. Nebraska put up a valiant effort against #3-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday and deserves credit for covering the 22.5 point spread. However, this will be Nebraska’s third road game in five weeks, and this feels more like a spot where they fall flat on their faces instead of living up to the hype of Week 3. All the Cornhuskers have done over the past four seasons is disappoint. One way or another, this line will be on the move. Keep an eye on money versus ticket count to get an idea of where the sharp money is.